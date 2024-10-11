Android 15 lets you turn your phone into a handy smart-home dashboard – here’s how

Android 15 has been out for a while now, but we’re still discovering new features – such as a screensaver that allows you to control your smart home without even unlocking your phone.

The Home Controls feature turns your phone into a smart-home dashboard when the phone is docked – and it’s not just exclusive to Google’s platforms, either.

Home Controls works with the Google Home app and on Pixel phones, but also on at least one other smart-home app, Home Assistant, and on any phone running an Android 15-based operating system.

You can activate the Home Controls screensaver by heading to the Settings app, navigating to the 'Display & touch' tab, and clicking the Screen saver tab within.

Once Home Controls is activated, connecting the phone to a dock or charger will bring up a screen loaded with smart home options.

As Android Authority reports, Google added the Home Controls screensaver to the third Android 15 beta back in June.

However, Android 15 is only just beginning to make its way to flagship devices, with Google's own Pixel phones due to receive an Android 15-based OS update on October 15.

The report adds that the Home Controls screensaver runs via the Android SystemUI app, embedding the activity of Google Home or the third-party Home Assistant app.

Those concerned about battery health when leaving their phone connected to a charger for a prolonged period will be happy to hear that Android 15 offers an 80% charging cap on Pixel phones – we hope to see this feature come to other platforms, too.

For now, though, we’re glad to see these useful smart home options rolling out to all Android 15 users.

When will my phone get Android 15?

When your particular Android phone will get Android 15 features depends on the plans of the phone’s manufacturer.

Phone makers that use Android tend to add a cosmetic skin with some exclusive features, known as a 'wrapper', sometimes styled as an operating system unto itself.

As mentioned, Pixel phones will get Android 15 later this month, and other manufacturers like Motorola and Nothing have either announced rollout plans or begun beta testing.

For the latest updates on when Android 15 will come to your phone, be sure to keep up with our Android coverage.