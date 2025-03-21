The iPhone 18 might get a major chip upgrade after all

published

And Apple could also be working on improved screen protection

Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)
  • This claim comes from an analyst who has revised their initial prediction
  • Apple might also be working on a stronger front glass panel for iPhones

A few days ago, Apple analyst Jeff Pu claimed in a research note that Apple’s A20 chip – which will come to the iPhone 18 lineup – would offer disappointing performance increase over past chips. Now, Pu has just reversed course on this idea.

In the original report, Pu claimed that the A20 chip will be made with a 3-nanometer process dubbed N3P. While this is expected to bring improvements to performance and efficiency, they’re only likely to be modest changes compared to the iPhone 17’s A19 chip, which is also likely to be made using a 3nm process.

That was odd because it clashed with another report from Pu’s employer GF Securities, which outlined that Apple would use a 2nm process in the A20.

After being contacted by MacRumors, Pu has updated the report to clarify that the A20 could actually be made using a 2nm process. If correct, this would likely mean much more significant performance increases, and could make the iPhone 18 a tempting prospect if you’re thinking of upgrading your device.

Protecting your iPhone screen

iPhone 15 lock screen moon

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

There’s more good news for iPhone fans in the form of a fresh patent uncovered by Patently Apple. Here, Apple describes a new technique that would strengthen the iPhone’s front surface with a mixture of glass and other components.

In the patent, Apple explains that combining several different materials can result in a front iPhone screen that's resistant to scratches, can cut down reflections, and can prevent the screen from becoming burnished over time.

This is done by taking the front glass and applying a hard coating that's resistant to scratches and burnishing. Below that, an 'interference layer' made up of several compounds can be included, which helps to cut down on reflections when you look at the screen. The idea is to give your iPhone a range of different protections without making the display too thick or heavy.

It’s an interesting idea, but we might have to wait a little while until we see it. Apple only filed the patent in September 2024, so it’s very unlikely that this tech has found its way into the iPhone 16 range. Whether it will arrive in the iPhone 17 is anyone’s guess, but with six months to go until Apple reveals its next iPhones, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.

