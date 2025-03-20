The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs

The iPhone 17 Pro Max could look significantly different to the iPhone 16 Pro Max

New iPhone 17 dummy units have appeared online

They show the glass and metal outlines for the Pro and Pro Max

A substantial redesign is expected for the top two models

The season of iPhone 17 leaks and rumors is well and truly underway, and just days after dummy units of Apple's 2025 flagship phones leaked online, we've got a different batch to pore over – which shows the iPhone 17 glass and metal redesign in a bit more detail.

These new dummy unit images come courtesy of well-known tipster @SonnyDickson, and it looks as though we've got all four models: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max (or iPhone 17 Ultra, perhaps).

Dummy units like the ones shown here are based on schematics sourced from the supply chain and give accessory makers a chance to get their products ready for launch day. They also allow the rest of us to check out phone designs in advance.

When it comes to the redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max – with chunky rear camera bars – it's a look that's been extensively leaked already. We can also see the smaller camera bar expected to appear on the back of the iPhone 17 Air.

New metal and glass design

Here's another look at some iPhone 17 dummies, Notice on the Pro models where the glass will change. pic.twitter.com/lJDc5KXsV9March 20, 2025

What these dummy units add, that previous leaks haven't really shown us, is the way that glass and metal will be combined on these iPhone designs. You can see a faint outline on the Pro and Pro Max models, just below the camera bar.

That outlined section will apparently be glass, enabling wireless MagSafe charging. The other section is rumored to be made of aluminum. That's quite a change from the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, it looks like the design of the iPhone 17 will be along very similar lines to the iPhone 16, while the iPhone 17 Air is a brand new phone, replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – rumored to be super-slim – so we don't have any predecessor to compare it to.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've also heard rumors of memory and camera upgrades for these phones, improvements in video recording, and perhaps a useful reverse wireless charging feature. The phones should make their debuts sometime in September, and we'll need to wait until then to see what actually comes to fruition when Apple fully unveils them.