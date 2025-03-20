The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs

News
By published

We've got another look at the 2025 flagships

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The iPhone 17 Pro Max could look significantly different to the iPhone 16 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)
  • New iPhone 17 dummy units have appeared online
  • They show the glass and metal outlines for the Pro and Pro Max
  • A substantial redesign is expected for the top two models

The season of iPhone 17 leaks and rumors is well and truly underway, and just days after dummy units of Apple's 2025 flagship phones leaked online, we've got a different batch to pore over – which shows the iPhone 17 glass and metal redesign in a bit more detail.

These new dummy unit images come courtesy of well-known tipster @SonnyDickson, and it looks as though we've got all four models: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max (or iPhone 17 Ultra, perhaps).

Dummy units like the ones shown here are based on schematics sourced from the supply chain and give accessory makers a chance to get their products ready for launch day. They also allow the rest of us to check out phone designs in advance.

When it comes to the redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max – with chunky rear camera bars – it's a look that's been extensively leaked already. We can also see the smaller camera bar expected to appear on the back of the iPhone 17 Air.

New metal and glass design

What these dummy units add, that previous leaks haven't really shown us, is the way that glass and metal will be combined on these iPhone designs. You can see a faint outline on the Pro and Pro Max models, just below the camera bar.

That outlined section will apparently be glass, enabling wireless MagSafe charging. The other section is rumored to be made of aluminum. That's quite a change from the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, it looks like the design of the iPhone 17 will be along very similar lines to the iPhone 16, while the iPhone 17 Air is a brand new phone, replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – rumored to be super-slim – so we don't have any predecessor to compare it to.

We've also heard rumors of memory and camera upgrades for these phones, improvements in video recording, and perhaps a useful reverse wireless charging feature. The phones should make their debuts sometime in September, and we'll need to wait until then to see what actually comes to fruition when Apple fully unveils them.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
Leaked iPhone 17 dummy units may have given us our best look yet at all four models
Apple iPhone 16 Review
Three iPhone 17 model dummy units appear in a hands-on video leak
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max leak may have given us another look at its upcoming redesign
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
iPhone 17 Air renders give us a close look at the possible design of Apple’s rumored super-slim model
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
Leaked iPhone 17 renders hint at major design changes – including 3 controversial changes for the Pro and Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW
New iPhone 17 Pro rumor predicts bizarre new camera bar design, but we're far from convinced
Latest in iPhone
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs
Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW
The iPhone 16e’s 5G performance seemingly has the iPhone 16’s beat
Tim Cook
The EU wants Apple to open iOS to competitors and this is the mother of all bad ideas
Apple iPhone 16 Review
iPhone 18 series: the 5 biggest rumors so far, from camera upgrades to new display tech
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
New rumors predict a foldable iPhone will launch next year – and cost almost twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPad mini 2021
Huawei might have beaten Apple to the folding phone finish line by creating a foldable 'iPad mini'
Latest in News
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
Star Wars: Andor creator is taking a stance against AI by canceling plans to release its scripts, and I completely get why
Nintendo x Seattle Mariners partnership
The Nintendo Switch 2 logo will be featured on the Seattle Mariners' baseball jerseys this season
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Review
Siri's chances to beat ChatGPT just got a whole lot better
More about iphone
Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW

The iPhone 16e’s 5G performance seemingly has the iPhone 16’s beat
Apple iPhone 16 Review

iPhone 18 series: the 5 biggest rumors so far, from camera upgrades to new display tech

McLaren’s Lando Norris leads Red Bull’s Max Verstappen driving round a bend at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix

How to watch Chinese Grand Prix 2025: TV & live streams, schedule, start time, what channel is it on?
See more latest
Most Popular
SanDisk Slim Dual Drive
This is the first 2TB dual-port external SSD ever and it's not as expensive as you may think
Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro
A sign of things to come? This portable monitor comes with Google TV, a remote control and a very well hidden Android PC
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
Star Wars: Andor creator is taking a stance against AI by canceling plans to release its scripts, and I completely get why
Kioxia LC9 2.5 SSD
After 7 years, Exadrive's 100TB 2.5-inch SSD is finally superseded by a far superior 122.88TB model from Kioxia
Nintendo x Seattle Mariners partnership
The Nintendo Switch 2 logo will be featured on the Seattle Mariners' baseball jerseys this season
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Beatles&#039; Abbey Road streaming on Qobuz, on a smartphone
Qobuz reveals how much it really pays per stream, and I want to see more of this transparency to help us spend money more ethically
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Review
Siri's chances to beat ChatGPT just got a whole lot better
Data leak
Top collectibles site leaks personal data of nearly a million users
NVIDIA
Nvidia's new Game Ready Driver repeats an annoying black screen issue from previous versions - it needs fixing ASAP