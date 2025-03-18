Apple expert just tipped a load of iPhone 17 upgrades: here are 7 things we’ve learned
Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 come into focus
- A new report has outlined what to expect from the iPhone 17
- That includes improved selfie cameras and better chips
- The tip also covers changes supposedly coming to the iPhone 18
Apple’s iPhone 17 range is still six months away from launching, but new information has tipped a few elements of the upcoming phones and could shed light on Apple’s top-secret iPhone 17 plans. Not only that, but we’ve also learned more about the iPhone 18 lineup too, despite that being likely some 18 months away from hitting store shelves.
All this information comes from Apple analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), who published a research note outlining his expectations for the upcoming phones. In the note, Pu explained his belief that every phone in the iPhone 17 roster will come with a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. That’s double the resolution of the selfie camera in the current iPhone range, including in the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Pu detailed other aspects of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 phones, including the idea that the memory will be bumped from 8GB to 12GB, and that the telephoto lens in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will come with a 48-megapixel resolution, up from the current Pro models’ 12-megapixel offering.
In terms of the A19 and A19 Pro chips powering the phones, Pu said these will be made using TSMC’s newer third-generation 3-nanometer process – dubbed N3P – which could bring improvements in performance and efficiency. He also claimed that the iPhone 17 devices will feature an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip for the first time.
iPhone 18 gets tipped for some slick upgrades
Pu didn’t stop at detailing the iPhone 17 range – he also had something to say about next year’s iPhone 18 lineup.
Staying on the topic of chips, Pu stated that the A20 chip in the iPhone 18 will also be made using TSMC’s 3nm N3P process, suggesting that the performance differences between the A19 and the A20 might not be huge. However, the A20 could feature TSMC’s Chip on Wafer Substrate, which might bring improvements to Apple Intelligence.
The recently released iPhone 16e comes with Apple’s in-house C1 chip that handles 5G connectivity, and Pu’s report says this will be upgraded to the C2 chip when the iPhone 18 launches in 2026.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Such an upgrade could bring speed improvements and support for mmWave 5G in the United States.
Most of these rumors have been reported before – such as by fellow Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo – so there’s not a huge amount of new information from Pu.
But what his report does is solidify some of the ideas that we’ve seen elsewhere regarding the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18. With around six months until the iPhone 17 is unveiled, we’ll find out how accurate Pu’s predictions are later this year.
You might also like
Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Google Pixel 9a has gone up for sale and it’s not even out yet
New rumors predict a foldable iPhone will launch next year – and cost almost twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max