The OnePlus 13 has already appeared in an unboxing video, even though it hasn’t been announced yet

OnePlus won’t be fully unveiling the OnePlus 13 until October 31, but ahead of that it has extensively teased the phone, and today we’re seeing perhaps the biggest teaser yet, in the form of an unboxing video.

Shared on the Sparrows News YouTube channel, the video – which you can see below – is reportedly official. At least, that’s what GSMArena claims, but as we don’t speak Chinese and can’t see it on any OnePlus social channels, that’s hard to verify.

In any case though, it certainly looks as though we’re seeing a genuine OnePlus 13 here. From the box, we can see that this unit has 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The phone itself is in a white shade, though as OnePlus has already shown the design of the OnePlus 13 there’s not much new to see here as far as the design goes.

That said, you do get a closer look at the screen, which seems like it might have tiny curves at the edges, lining up with leaks suggesting the OnePlus 13 would have a micro curved display. But the curves are so small that it’s essentially flat.

The OnePlus 13 is also switched on though in this video, showing that it runs the ColorOS 15 Android launcher – though international versions will almost certainly use OxygenOS instead.

Plenty of power and a big battery

There’s not much else to see here, but based on leaks we expect the OnePlus 13 to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and a trio of 50MP cameras.

Coupled with the hefty RAM and storage amounts shown off in this video then, the phone could be a real beast – though it’s very possible that the 24GB model will only launch in China, as was the case with the OnePlus 12.

In any case, we’re now just a week away from the phone’s full unveiling, so we’ll know all the specs for sure then. That said, this initial launch is also probably just for China, with a global launch likely to happen early next year.