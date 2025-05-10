A huge Sony Xperia 1 VII leak hints at the design, colors, and features of the upcoming flagship

We have new details on the Sony Xperia 1 VII

Upgrades for the cameras and screen are promised

The phone is set to launch on Tuesday, May 13

We're expecting a brand new flagship phone from Sony in the very near future, and a new leak has revealed plenty about the upcoming handset – including the design of the device, the colors it's going to be available in, and some of the features it'll offer.

This all comes from Android Headlines, where you'll find a host of images of the Sony Xperia 1 VII, as well as some of its marketing material. We can see the standard Xperia design language in evidence here, including a flat screen and boxy corners.

The three colors the phone is going to come in are apparently black, green, and purple, and there are plenty of shots of each shade. We can also see a triple-lens camera around the back, matching the Sony Xperia 1 VI released in May 2024.

Only a few days ago we heard that this phone would be unveiled on May 13, and "powered by Alpha" – the name of the technology in Sony's digital cameras. It's clear that photography capabilities are going to be a big focus for the smartphone.

Battery and screen

The Sony Xperia 1 VI (Image credit: Future / Andrew Williams)

In our Sony Xperia 1 VI review, we praised the core specs of the handset, the strong photo and video performance, and the battery life. However, we did have concerns over the durability of the design and the charging speeds.

For the follow-up, the materials leaked by Android Headlines suggest that we'll get a new Zeiss coating on the screen to combat glare, while there'll be a 5,000 mAh battery inside (the same as on the Xperia 1 VI) that apparently offers two-day battery life.

Focus lock and macro photography features are highlighted, as well as full-stage stereo speakers, while the screen is apparently going to make some use of the same Bravia technology that Sony deploys in its television sets.

This coming Tuesday everything will be made official, and of course we'll bring you all the details of the Sony Xperia 1 VII as they're announced. From what we've heard so far, it looks set to jump straight to the top of our best Sony phones list.