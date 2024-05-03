Sony Xperia 1 VI leak reveals new camera app and more features borrowed from Alpha cameras

A wealth of information has leaked for the Sony Xperia 1 VI revealing almost everything there is to know about the smartphone. Specs, camera array, features; you name it and it's probably there. According to news site MSPowerUser, the device is slated to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset plus a 5,000 mAh battery that’ll reportedly last two days on a single charge. On the front is an OLED display. It’s unknown exactly how large the screen will be, but it's said to have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio which is smaller than the Xperia 1 V’s 21:9 aspect ratio.

As impressive as these specs may be, the real star of the show is the software. MSPowerUser claims Sony is combining its Photography Pro, Videography Pro, and Cinema Pro apps into one useful tool. The report points out this is a move seemingly “inspired by [the company’s own] Alpha series cameras.”

Like the Alpha line, the Xperia 1 VI could receive “human pose estimation technology”, giving it the ability to focus on people even if they’re facing away from the lens or are obscured. Sony even apparently has plans to introduce an app called Video Creator, simplifying the video production process and helping users make content.

(Image credit: MysteryLupin/X)

Camera upgrade

Previous leaks said Sony wouldn’t be making any changes to the camera system on the Xperia 1 V. As it turns out, that may not be the case. MSPowerUser doesn’t say how many megapixels the main wide-angle camera will be. However, they do say it’ll have a 24mm lens supported by an “Exmor T for mobile stacked CMOS image sensor.” This allows the camera to behave like it has a 48mm lens with 2x optical zoom.

Alongside it is an ultra-wide angle camera with a 16mm lens and a telephoto option sporting a 95 to 170mm lens. The latter is capable of 7x zoom. MSPowerUser also mentions how the company claims photos taken by the Xpera 1 VI’s main lens will rival those taken on one of their full-size cameras.

(Image credit: MysteryLupin/X)

Notable features

Beyond the camera array, the report states the smartphone will have a wide array of audio-enhancing software including support for the DSEE Ultimate upscaler. Company devs are improving the device’s speakers so they’re able to better deliver “bass and clarity.”

Returning to the screen. Sony may implement several gaming-centric features. Chief among them is the 240Hz touch scanning rate ensuring fast response times. Gamers will also be able to activate FPS Optimizer to keep the in-game frame rate high. All hardware is probably going to make the phone run hot. To keep things cool, the Xperia 1 VI is said to have a vapor chamber.

The images you’ve been seeing come from user MysteryLupin on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) who recently posted a series of photographs they claim are of the new phone. What's interesting about the set is all the files match the pictures seen on MSPowerUser's report so Lupin's post may be legit. Of course, take everything you read here with a grain of salt. Things can always change. The publication says the phone “is set to launch on May 17th.” No word on how much it’ll cost.

