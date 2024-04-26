Sony tipped to launch two major full-frame cameras in 2024, but no new flagship

Sony Alpha full-frame camera and a Sony 'FX' full-frame cine camera

Second half of 2024

No Sony A1 successor, yet

2024 has started somewhat quietly for the usually–busy Sony, but according to Sony Alpha Rumors normal service will resume in the second half of the year with a string of exciting new E-mount cameras.

Details are scant at this stage: two full-frame E-mount cameras, one of which will not be the flagship Sony A1's successor, which according to Sony Alpha Rumors is not ready for this year.

Putting a potential Sony A1 II to one side, what can we reasonably expect to see in the second half of 2024? One model is tipped to be a full-frame Sony Alpha camera, while another is a full-frame 'FX' cine camera. Let's consider the likely candidates.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony A7 V or A7S IV?

Current full-frame models in the Alpha lineup that are due an update on Sony's usual timelines are the Sony A7 IV and the Sony A7S III. The former we still regard as one of the best mirrorless cameras available and a true all-rounder, while the latter was our top 4K camera pick for a long time but it's old now (albeit still super-capable) and newer models, like Sony's own ZV-E1, have introduced new tech like AI-powered image stabilization and framing tools.

The need for a video-first Alpha model like an A7S III successor is somewhat tempered given Sony launched the FX3 in its cine camera range. It packed virtually all the same video skills as the A7S III, but in a cine camera-centered design that includes a cooling fan and handle accessory with XLR inputs, among other unique features. If you're only going to shoot video, the FX3 makes more sense than the A7S III, even if it costs around 25% more. However, Sony may believe there is still demand for both models.

(Image credit: Sony)

For us, the model that would make the most sense for later this year is a Sony A7 V, to sit below the Sony A7R V. Now that's a camera we'd be excited by. It could update the A7 IV with a string of Sony's latest tech, including its AI autofocus chip with improved subject tracking autofocus, a more powerful processor for longer burst shooting, and less restrictions on video recording such as uncropped 4K 60p, though we're not sure if Sony needs to improve on the 33MP photo resolution.

Given we still rate the A7 IV so highly years after its release, a potential successor could set the benchmark for the next few years.

A full-frame FX cine camera

Sony Alpha Rumors speaks with greater certainty about a new FX model for later in 2024 than a rumored new Alpha model. If the new FX model turns out to be a Sony FX3 successor – an FX3 II if you will – then it could feature the same video shooting improvements as a potential Sony A7S IV, if Sony thinks there's demand for both models.

(Image credit: Sony)

Currently, the A7S III and FX3 feature the same 12MP sensor and 4K video up to 120fps, with superb low light performance. These cameras have been super-popular with indie filmmakers for the last few years – dependable in just about every scenario.

The most radical update in an FX3 II would be a higher-resolution sensor to enable 6K or even 8K video recording, although that could compromise low light performance. Of course, it could be another FX model on the horizon, like an FX6 update or a replacement for the FX9 which sits in the high-end pro market. Or we could have an entirely new model for different needs, such as higher-resolution video.

Whatever is on the way, we are ready to be impressed.