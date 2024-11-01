The OnePlus 13 has landed with top-tier power and a 6,000mAh battery – but you can’t buy it yet

OnePlus has spent weeks teasing the OnePlus 13, and at long last, the phone has been fully unveiled at an event in China.

Highlights of this impressive-sounding handset include a huge 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. That makes the OnePlus 13's battery both bigger than the 5,400mAh one in the OnePlus 12, and also bigger than the vast majority of other smartphone batteries.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 13 also has a top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making this one of the first phones to come equipped with Qualcomm’s latest silicon. We’re expecting to see the same chipset in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series next year, so it should be a top performer.

That chipset is paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage – though based on past form, this configuration might just be for China, with other regions perhaps topping out at 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

That’s still a lot, though, and the OnePlus 13 also has better water resistance than most phones, with both an IP68 and an IP69 rating – this detail was confirmed ahead of launch, mind.

The phone has a 6.82-inch 1440 x 3168 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and it has an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, which should perform better than the optical one used by the OnePlus 12.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 13 has a 50MP f/1.6 main snapper, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide (with a 120-degree field of view), and a 50MP f/2.6 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. There’s also a 32MP camera on the front, and of these, the ultra-wide and telephoto sensors are new.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OnePlus had already shown off the design of the OnePlus 13, but you can see that it looks a bit different from the OnePlus 12, with a new camera block design and a much less curved screen. In fact, the display looks almost flat, but in fact it has tiny curves on all four sides.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The global launch could still be months away

There’s a lot to like here, then, but this initial launch was just for China, so you can’t buy the OnePlus 13 just yet. Based on past form, we’d expect the global launch to happen within the next few months, and that’s when we’ll also learn the global pricing. In China, the OnePlus 13 starts at CNY 4,499. That translates to roughly $630 / £490 / AU$960 and gets you a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The top model (which, again, may well not be available internationally) costs CNY 5,999, which is around $840 / £650 / AU$1,280, though we wouldn’t expect direct price conversions to be accurate.

For comparison, the OnePlus 12 starts at $799.99 / £849 (around AU$1,215), so in reality, you’ll probably be paying at least that much for the OnePlus 13. Oh, and don’t count on being able to get it in Australia, as the OnePlus 12 isn’t available there.