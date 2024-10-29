The OnePlus 13 will be more waterproof than the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24

The OnePlus 13 is almost here, and OnePlus seems keen to keep the hype for its latest flagship smartphone high by continuing to tease new specs and features ahead of its China launch on October 31.

The most recent reveal has seen OnePlus confirm that the OnePlus 13 will launch with a major advantage over nearly every other phone on the market – an IP69 rating.

In fact, the OnePlus 13 will launch with dual IP68 and IP69 ratings; the former means the phone will survive immersion in water, the latter means it can survive high-pressure jets of hot water, and both confirm total dust resistance with a vacuum seal.

Ingress Protection ratings are defined and issued by the International Electrotechnical Commission, and measure a device’s resistance to dust (the first number) and water (the second number).

The OnePlus 13 has been rated at the highest level in both categories, surpassing many of its IP68-rated competitors like the iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Google Pixel 9 Pro.

While we would generally recommend avoiding situations in which an IP69 rating is useful, it’s exciting to see a phone push the level of durability higher than the norm.

There are very few phones with an IP69 rating. Certain regional Oppo models boast it, but the OnePlus 13 will be the first IP69-equipped smartphone available to Western markets.

IP68 and IP69 ratings explained

A rating of 6 in dust protection – which signifies total dust-proofing with a vacuum seal – has been the standard in high-end consumer tech for a while now, but it's the improved water resistance that makes the OnePlus 13's ratings impressive.

A rating of 8 in water resistance means the OnePlus 13 can withstand immersion water more than a meter deep, though exactly how deep is up to the manufacturer. Android Authority reports that the OnePlus 13 will withstand a depth of 1.5m.

IP ratings for water resistance aren’t quite as sequential as they are for dust – hence the issuing of both IP68 and IP69 ratings – and a rating of 9 means the OnePlus 13 can survive high-pressure jets of 176°F water.

It’s worth remembering that these ratings should be primarily thought of as a defense against accidents and the elements. Exposing a phone to large amounts of dust or water may cause issues down the line and shouldn’t be a part of your daily usage, which is why we generally don’t test IP ratings as part of our review process.

The OnePlus 13 is right around the corner, and we expect to see a global launch early next year. For the latest official updates as we hear them, be sure to keep up with our OnePlus, Android, and general phones coverage.