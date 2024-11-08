We might have our first look at the long-rumored Samsung tri-fold

A newly publicized patent shows Samsung had created a design for a tri-fold device in 2021

This adds to recent rumors that the company is exploring new phone form factors

There is still no confirmation from Samsung regarding a tri-fold device

The long-rumored Samsung Galaxy tri-fold might not be entirely mythological after all, if a newly-published patent is anything to go by.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has publicized a patent document that details design specifications for a tri-fold device alongside a conventional booklet-style foldable device.

The patent document, originally filed by Samsung in 2021, depicts a tri-fold device with a Z-shaped hinge, similar to the Huawei Mate XT.

The Mate XT became the world’s first tri-fold device when it launched in September, but it remains a China-exclusive device at the time of writing – leaving global markets open for Samsung or another competitor.

As MSPowerUser reports, the Samsung patent details new screen technology such as a strengthened barrier layer to protect the inner display with openings to reduce strain at the hinges. The design also includes an anti-reflective coating made of synthetic resin or another unspecified material.

Other construction materials mentioned include glass and stainless steel.

Image 1 of 4 The tri-fold design detailed in the patent. (Image credit: US Patent and Trademark Office) The tri-fold hinge concept detailed follows the same design as the Huawei Mate XT (Image credit: US Patent and Trademark Office) The barrier layer design concept features openings that reduce strain on the display (Image credit: US Patent and Trademark Office) The tri-fold design concept appeared alongside a conventional booklet-style foldable design concept. (Image credit: US Patent and Trademark Office)

Samsung has long been tipped as the likely leader in the race to release a globally available tri-fold phone, which would sit alongside the company's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Indeed, we recently reported on claims from Korea that Samsung is looking into new phone form factors.

Prior to this, we reported that a leaked codename for a new foldable model with no analog in the current Samsung lineup may refer to a potential tri-fold device.

Though this new (or rather, newly discovered) patent doesn’t confirm that the proposed Samsung tri-fold is due for release, or even in the works, it does tell us that Samsung has given serious consideration to the tri-fold concept.

With how much we’re hearing about a Samsung tri-fold at the moment, it’s hard not to take this as an encouraging sign – though it’s important to remember that most of the above is based on rumors for the time being.

It’ll be up to Samsung to confirm the development of a tri-fold Galaxy device, if and when it sees fit, so be sure to keep up with our Samsung phones coverage to catch the latest updates.