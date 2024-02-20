Apple’s foldable iPhone could land in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18

It’s looking like we might still be waiting quite a while for the first foldable iPhone, but we now have a clearer idea of exactly when it could land, with the latest leak pointing to September 2026.

This leak comes from Korean site Alpha Economy (via Android Authority), citing “an official familiar with Apple's internal affairs,” and while some previous leaks had also suggested the foldable iPhone might land in 2026, this is the first time the release window has been narrowed down to a month.

A launch in September 2026 would likely mean the foldable iPhone lands alongside the iPhone 18, as Apple tends to launch its flagships in September. That would also mean it would probably land slightly after the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, which will likely launch in August of 2026 based on past form.

The best selling foldable by a long way

In any case, this source additionally claims that a “significant number” of people who were working on the Vision Pro have been shifted over to development of this phone, and that Apple expects to sell around 50 million units.

For reference, DSCC predicted in mid-2023 that 15.8 million foldable phones would be sold throughout the whole of 2023, so 50 million just from own brand – even if that brand is Apple – seems an extremely high number. But if any company can make foldable phones truly mainstream, it’s this one.

We would however take all of this with a pinch of salt, especially the September 2026 release date. That’s still a long way out, so even if this information is accurate, anything could happen to change Apple’s plans in the meantime.

We also recently heard that apparently development of the foldable iPhone was on hold because Apple hasn’t been able to find a screen that meets its requirements, and that claim seems a little at odds with this latest leak.

One thing’s for sure – we won’t be seeing a foldable iPhone anytime soon, and while it might land alongside the iPhone 18 it’s really too early to be at all sure.

