The first folding iPhone may follow the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but don't expect it before 2026

It seems likely that a foldable iPhone (or a foldable iPad) will make an appearance at some point, but when? A new report suggests that we're going to have to wait until 2026 for such a device, and that when it does arrive it'll be a clamshell foldable in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

This comes from sources speaking to The Information (via MacRumors), and Apple is apparently now in touch with its supply chain partners to see who might be able to provide the necessary folding screens for an 'iPhone Flip'.

It's not clear exactly why Apple would take this route instead of going for a book-style foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but it's certainly the cheaper option. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will set you back from $1,899 / £1,799 / AU$2,749, compared with $1,099.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,799 for the Z Flip 6.

The Information does note in its report that Apple's plans are subject to change, and Apple would need to be happy with the quality of the device before launching it. However, the foldable has apparently now been given a codename within Apple – V68 – which is one of the key steps in the development of a product.

A long time coming

Samsung launched two new foldables in July (Image credit: Samsung)

One of the rumors we've heard about the foldable iPhone is that Apple isn't happy with the crease effect in the foldable screens of the devices rival companies have launched so far. While the tech is improving year on year, you can definitely still see the crease in the displays of current folding handsets.

There's also been talk that Apple could be working on self-healing folding screen technology, so any minor dents or scratches could repair themselves. However, this kind of display is likely to still be several years away.

Apple hasn't yet confirmed that a folding iPhone is in the pipeline, but then it wouldn't until the product was actually being unveiled. There's no doubt that it'll be exploring the idea of making such a device though – and leaks have suggested that Apple might be working on folding laptop screens as well.

The Information also notes that standard iPhones take 24 months to develop from start to finish, and a foldable version could take longer – so we might be waiting until 2027 or beyond for the iPhone to take on a new form factor. Meanwhile, Android manufacturers continue to launch foldables at a steady clip, and you can find out what we make of Samsung's latest folding flagship in our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review.