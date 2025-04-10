iPhone and iPad foldables are again predicted for next year – but I'm not convinced Apple is in such a rush

iPhone and iPad foldables could launch around the same time

New report tips both to go into mass production late in 2026

But it seems more likely that the folding iPhone will launch first

There's a new twist in the tale of the iPhone and iPad foldables, with a prominent analyst predicting that both these devices could be in mass production before the end of next year – though it seems more likely that they'll be launched separately.

This comes from Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), an analyst at GF Securities in Hong Kong. Pu has a somewhat mixed track record for predictions, but he reckons we'll see both a 7.8-inch foldable and an 18.8-inch foldable launch late next year or early in 2027.

There's a good deal of evidence for the 7.8-inch device claim. Other well-placed sources have predicted a 2026 appearance, including industry expert Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, which suggests a folding iPhone will appear soon.

As for the larger device, its potential release date is less clear – even if it was originally expected to show up before the foldable iPhone. There has been talk that the project has been hit by technical delays, too.

What can we expect?

While I'd love to see Apple launch not one but two foldable devices in 2026, it seems unlikely that we'll get both a folding iPhone and a folding iPad next year – though admittedly Pu probably has better supply chain contacts than I do.

Let's not forget that the first Samsung Galaxy Fold launched way back in 2019. Apple has been in no rush to join the foldable phone party over the last six years, and by all accounts, devices with this form factor aren't setting any sales records.

Apple boss Tim Cook is a savvy operator, and likes to take his time – whether that's with smartwatches or ProMotion screens on the iPhone. The more plausible scenario is that the foldable iPhone launches first to test the waters, with a foldable iPad following later.

However, Pu must know something – he made a very similar prediction last month, suggesting that the foldable iPad may actually come running macOS, which would make it a foldable MacBook rather than a foldable iPad.