Don't expect a foldable iPad anytime soon as new rumors point to delays

Apple is almost certainly working on a foldable iPhone, but that’s not the only gadget it’s reportedly developing with a flexible display. A foldable iPad is also thought to be on the way – but the latest rumors suggest it may have been delayed.

At one point it looked like the foldable iPad might be Apple’s first folding gadget, launching in 2025, with the foldable iPhone launching a year later in 2026. Now, however, the analyst who said it would be coming in 2025 – Jeff Pu – claims it could be delayed into 2026 (via MacRumors).

This leak doesn’t explain precisely why the delay is happening, but the most likely reasons are development or manufacturing challenges – i.e., Apple is having problems turning its design vision into a viable product, or there are issues with manufacturing the final design.

Regardless, this leak aligns with release timelines we’ve heard in previous rumors which suggested that Apple’s foldables would arrive in 2026, or even 2027 – so while we should take all unofficial info with a pinch of salt, you might not want to hold your breath for a folding iPad or iPhone in 2024 or 2025.

There’s no word on whether the rumored foldable iPhone is also affected by this delay, so perhaps 2026 will be the year we get two Apple foldables instead of just one.

What else do we know about Apple’s foldables?

Beyond its rumored, and now possibly delayed, release year, we know a few details about the foldable iPad. Billed as an iPad-MacBook hybrid, leaks say it’ll feature a 20.3-inch display, and will rely on an operating system that combines elements of iPadOS and macOS.

Given that the lines between Apple's tablets and laptops are becoming increasingly blurred in some respects, wouldn't be a surprise to see Apple combine elements of both in a hybrid device.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 The Huawei Mate Xs 2 (Image credit: Huawei) The Huawei Mate Xs 2 (Image credit: Basil Kronfli) The Huawei Mate Xs 2 (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

As for the folding iPhone, the latest leak – also from Pu – suggests it might be similar to the Huawei Mate Xs 2 in terms of its design. As you can see in the image above, the Mate Xs 2's display wraps around the device, and opens flat, rather than the screen being hidden when the phone is folded. The advantage of this design it that it requires fewer display components; the clear disadvantage is that the most vulnerable aspect of the design is always exposed.

We’ll have to wait and see what, if any, foldables Apple has up its sleeve in the next couple of years. But if you’re interested in picking up a foldable device right now, you can check out our guide to the best foldable phones.