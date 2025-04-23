Google Privacy Sandbox is no more

RIP: Privacy Sandbox, 2019-2025 – Google confirms it won’t go ahead with plans

Third-party cookies continue, but Incognito mode offers enhanced protection

Some tech, like Topics API, will continue to be used

Google is scaling back its Privacy Sandbox project, which was originally aimed at phasing out third-party cookies, after six years of hard work and its fair share of delays.

Launched in 2019 to address privacy concerns and to meet regulatory standards without impacting advertisers’ abilities to target specific users, we now know that Google will not phase out third-party cookies.

In a blog post confirming Privacy Sandbox’s demise, Google's Anthony Chavez blamed publishers, developers, regulators and the ads industry for resistance, as well as a changing landscape and increased scrutiny from regulatory bodies.

Google has pulled the plug on Privacy Sandbox

“Taking all of these factors into consideration, we’ve made the decision to maintain our current approach to offering users third-party cookie choice in Chrome, and will not be rolling out a new standalone prompt for third-party cookies,” Chavez confirmed.

Although Google will continue to support cookies in Chrome, the company has promised to “enhance tracking protections” in Incognito mode, which already blocks third-party cookies.

Some tech remains in development or use, though, including IP address protection in Incognito mode, which is planned for Q3 2025, and Topics API, which allows interest-based advertising without sharing full browsing history.

Google is now committed to working with the industry to gather feedback in order to inform an updated roadmap for the technologies it’s already been developing. “In light of this update, we understand that the Privacy Sandbox APIs may have a different role to play in supporting the ecosystem,” Chavez said.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Privacy advocates have argued that Google undermined its own privacy claims, noting that privacy came second to surveillance, with many users seeking to switch to alternative browsers like Firefox.

Movement for an Open Web also hailed the announcement as the end of Google’s attempt to monopolize digital advertising standards.