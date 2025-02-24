Galaxy AI is the collective name for all of the generative artificial intelligence features available on Samsung’s flagship phones.

By tapping into apps and learning the behavior of users, Galaxy AI’s tools aim is to change the way people interact with their devices by making AI integral to how the devices operate.

In that sense, it acts like a digital companion to automate tasks and offer suggestions and recommendations.

It also allows for greater productivity and creativity thanks to advanced editing tools, so read on to find out what it’s capable of doing and why you should use it.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Galaxy AI?

Samsung’s unveiled Galaxy AI in January 2024, boldly claiming it was set to “reshape the technology landscape”. Introducing a new set of features for the Galaxy S24 series, the company discussed AI-driven cameras, advanced transcriptions and innovative methods of searching. Galaxy AI would also, Samsung went on to say, deliver useful responses to text prompts and help users write messages to suit a particular style.

Key to it all was a drive to get people using AI every day to perform basic tasks – effectively getting people used to having a helping hand. To encourage that, it said Galaxy AI would operate many of the functions on-device rather than overly rely on external cloud systems. Samsung has also continued to add new features and will do so long into the future as, in its own words, it seeks new ways to get things done.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

What can you use Galaxy AI for?

Galaxy AI has some very useful features and a number of them are just there, ready and waiting. You can use the Google Gemini chatbot and turn sketches into images. But one of the most notable features is the Now Brief which was released in 2025. As well as displaying the weather, it draws upon data in your wallet, email, calendar and accessories to offer personalized daily briefings that evolve throughout the day, based on your personal schedule and habits.

The AI also has a tool called Circle To Search which operates in partnership with Google. It’s extremely clever, allowing users to circle, highlight, scribble or tap on-screen objects to look up whatever is being focussed on. More recently, sound recognition such as music has been added to this tool’s feature-set.

Other great tools include Audio Eraser, which gives you the ability to use AI to edit audio and remove background distractions and disruptions. AI can also use Auto Trim – getting to the important parts of videos to create a highlight reel. Photos can be manipulated to move, remove and enlarge parts and there are all manner of writing tools so you can quickly and effectively communicate with others. Being able to translate conversations in real-time makes the world seem a smaller, more accessible place, too.

What can’t you use Galaxy AI for?

Galaxy AI isn’t going to be a wonderful research aid. It doesn’t have the capacity to dive deep and deliver comprehensive reports but that’s not what it’s about. Such capabilities may come if and when, as expected, ChatGPT or Gemini becomes part of Galaxy AI, but, for now, the emphasis is on enabling you to get things done on a day-to-day basis and transforming how you use your device – a Samsung device, we hasten to add, because you can’t use Galaxy AI for cross-platform artificial intelligence.

How much does Galaxy AI cost?

As it stands, Samsung’s AI features are going to be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Galaxy devices. After that, who knows? There may be a subscription or there may be a cost for some selected, advanced features.

Where can you use Galaxy AI?

To use Galaxy AI, you need a Galaxy device, and that means having a Galaxy S24 series (S24 / S24+ / S24 Ultra), Galaxy S23 series (S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra) or Galaxy S23 FE. You can also use Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold series (Fold5 / Fold6) and Galaxy Z Flip series (Flip5 / Flip6). It’s available on Galaxy Tab S10 series (S10+ / S10 Ultra) and Galaxy Tab S9 series (S9 / S9+ / S9 Ultra) as well. You can try the features on other Android phones and iPhone too.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Is Galaxy AI any good?

According to TechRadar’s editor-at-large Lance Ulanoff, Galaxy AI is more useful than a chatbot and it’s been praised for being “practical AI with a point”. It’s fair to say that some aspects of AI can feel like a gimmick but Galaxy AI’s tools work seamlessly and, as Lance adds, it’s “not the least bit intrusive”. One thing’s for sure, Galaxy AI has had a big impact on the industry. As the first AI to be integrated into a phone in this way, rather than in the form of apps, it has nudged rivals – most notably Apple – to go in the same direction.

Use Galaxy AI if...

You have a Galaxy device – after all, it’s there, it’s available, it’s easy to use, it’s useful and you’re not paying anything extra for it so you really have nothing to lose in giving it a go. You should use Galaxy AI if you want to get the most out of editing your photos and videos and you should use Galaxy AI if you want to record, transcribe and summarize your calls. It’s good at doing so.

Don’t use Galaxy AI if...

You don’t have a Galaxy device – but then you won’t be able to anyway because it requires a Samsung device to work. Don’t use Galaxy AI if you’re looking for a chatbot-style conversation and don’t use it if you’re after doing some deep research.

Also consider

If you’re looking for a phone purely because you want to make use of AI, then the big consideration is whether or not you go for Galaxy AI or opt for the rival Apple Intelligence for iPad, iPhone and Mac. You should also consider Microsoft Copilot, which also has a Circle to Copilot option available in the Edge browser.