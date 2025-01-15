The Galaxy S25 could have genuinely useful AI features that trump Apple Intelligence – including these 5 tricks
The AI wars continue
- Lots of AI features are tipped for the Galaxy S25
- Upgrades include notification summaries
- The phones are expected to launch on January 22
As the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch date gets closer – there's an event in the calendar for Wednesday, January 22 – we're getting a better idea of some of the new AI features and tricks that Samsung is set to unveil alongside the new hardware.
Yesterday we had an official teaser video from Samsung promising the Galaxy S25 would be a "true AI companion", and hinting that Bixby would be front and center – something that's been predicted in earlier leaks as well.
Over the last few days and weeks, we've had some official and unofficial sneak peeks at what's coming in terms of AI – and it seems like the upgrades might be substantial enough to put Apple Intelligence and the iPhone 16 in the shade.
Improvements to Sketch to Image
We've previously covered the Sketch to Image feature that's part of the Galaxy AI suite of tools on recent Galaxy phones: It lets you scribble out a basic drawing, then get AI to turn it into a proper piece of artwork (and the results are pretty impressive).
Now Samsung itself has teased a multimodal upgrade for Sketch to Image with the arrival of the Galaxy S25 and One UI 7 (Samsung's take on Android 15). That means you'll be able to use voice commands and text prompts to further enhance your AI drawings.
Smarter notification summaries
Samsung will make the following three things possible with AI for the notifications: 1. Prioritize conversations, 2. Summarize content and 3. Automatically group notifications. #GalaxyAI #SamsungUnpacked #OneUI7 #OneUI @SamMobiles https://t.co/s7lFk1rQBvJanuary 14, 2025
The AI-powered notification summaries that appear as part of Apple Intelligence on the iPhone have been a bit hit and miss so far: some alerts don't really lend themselves to being summarized and can end up being confusing and garbled.
Nevertheless, Samsung is pushing on with its own version. According to tipster @GerwinvGiessen (via SamMobile), Galaxy AI will be able to prioritize the conversations that are most deserving of your attention, summarize notifications, and group notifications together in a smarter way.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
A new Now Bar in One UI 7
Another new feature coming with One UI 7 and the Galaxy S25 is what Samsung is calling a Now Bar. This is a pop-up on the interface that provides context-sensitive information for your day, such as weather forecasts and travel plans.
"It's where you’ll control your entertainment, time your next personal best workout, get directions to your next meeting or start communicating in other languages," says Samsung. "Now, your phone won’t just ping you, it will power your lifestyle."
Better video capture
⭕️Ai skill It will give you a higher screen color&brightness rate of 43%🔥logVideoYou will be able to take the video in raw colors,and you can add colors &control themNow While filming you can move between cameras without cutting or lagging due to the increase in frames🔥 pic.twitter.com/GuzA9vFTnIJanuary 10, 2025
Having previously teased "many new AI functions" for the Galaxy S25, well-known tipster @UniverseIce has also linked to a post detailing some of these functions – and it looks like there's lots more to come, including features that haven't been rumored yet.
According to @AhmedQwaider888, Galaxy AI will improve video capture on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra by giving you more control over color and brightness, and by making it easier to switch between different cameras while filming – with the increase in frames minimizing lag and stutter.
A free year of Gemini Advanced
We've already mentioned the upgraded Bixby AI that's set to appear on the Galaxy S25, but of course Samsung is a partner of Google, and the Galaxy S25 is an Android phone – and there's a rumor that the handset will come with a free year of Gemini Advanced.
The Advanced plan, which typically costs $19.99 / £18.99 / AU$29.99 a month, gives you access to newer features and more powerful AI models, compared with the standard Gemini apps and functionality that anyone is able to access.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.