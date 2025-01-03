The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak promises lots of brand-new AI features

The Galaxy S25 is rumored to come with lots of new AI features

Details of these features don't appear to have leaked yet

Four new phones are due to launch later this month

We're patiently counting down the days to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 – Wednesday, January 22 is rumored to be the big day – and a fresh leak around the handset suggests there are plenty more AI features arriving with the new phone.

This comes from @UniverseIce, who is right about mobile industry predictions more often than not. The tipster says the Galaxy S25 "will tell Apple what leading AI is" and that "many new AI functions of S25 have not been leaked so far".

Of course, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Samsung introduced new AI features at the same time as its flagship phones for 2025 – it's been busy pushing Galaxy AI for the past year, after launching a range of features alongside the Galaxy S24 handsets.

But the mention of a lot of as-yet-unrevealed AI features is intriguing. What could Samsung be planning to add to its handsets for 2025, on top of what we've already heard about (the upgraded version of Bixby, for example)?

Galaxy AI for 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 will tell Apple what leading AI is.Many new AI functions of S25 have not been leaked so far, which is very surprising to me.January 3, 2025

Samsung has already covered a lot of the obvious ground when it comes to AI. You can already create AI images and get live translations between languages on the Samsung phones that are currently available, for example.

That makes it difficult to predict what this leak could be talking about – especially as it specifies that the Galaxy S25 rumors haven't previously covered it. More camera enhancements are a possibility, as are more text creation tools.

We could potentially get more AI agent features, in terms of tools that actually take control of your phone and do jobs for you – like queueing up a Spotify playlist or ordering an Uber. There may also be features to help you better manage your digital information.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung has already said that One UI 7 (Samsung's take on Android 15) will be launching alongside the Galaxy S25 phones, which may well have some AI upgrades included – and which could eventually make their way to older handsets as well.