Samsung One UI 7 might add AI notification summaries, just like Apple Intelligence

Galaxy AI is tipped to be coming to Samsung phones

It might be introduced as part of One UI 7

Apple Intelligence already offers a similar feature

A new rumor suggests Samsung's upcoming One UI 7 software update could add a new Galaxy AI feature that's already available as part of Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1: notification summaries.

This comes from well-known tipster @chunvn8888 (via SamMobile), but there's not much to go off here. All that's said is Galaxy AI has had a notification summary feature added, which Samsung is calling AI notification.

The update hasn't been publicly announced, which leads us to believe it's currently being tested as part of One UI 7. We're expecting a beta version of One UI 7 to be made available to Samsung phone users before the end of the month.

If it is indeed added to the Galaxy AI suite of features, there's a good chance it'll work on a variety of different phones: we've seen Galaxy AI features make their way to phones such as the Galaxy S22 after originally launching with the Galaxy S24.

AI everywhere

Galaxy AI now has notification summary feature, it's called AI notification.November 2, 2024

The idea of notification summaries in Apple Intelligence is that AI will read all of your messages for you and pick out the most important points – saving you time as you won't have to check them all individually.

While the feature has only just been made available, it's not been an unqualified success so far. TechRadar's John-Anthony Disotto found the experience a little freaky and unnerving, and it doesn't work well for personal messages – like break-up texts.

It's perhaps for the best then that you can turn it off, or customize it on an app-by-app basis. There are perhaps certain types of apps and notifications better suited to being summarized than others.

Samsung seems to think the feature is very much worthwhile, and potentially useful for Galaxy phone owners. If it does appear as a Galaxy AI feature soon, it'll join tools such as Sketch to Image and AI-powered audio transcription.