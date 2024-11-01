Samsung One UI 7 beta tipped to land this month – and a new leak has revealed most of its features
Android 15 has now been pushed out to Pixel handsets, and a major leak has revealed more about Samsung's own One UI 7 take on the software – with Galaxy owners possibly getting the chance to try it out later this month.
This major leak comes from Android Headlines, and it's a comprehensive rundown of the features in One UI 7. There are redesigned icons for a start, which now look more modern and easy on the eye, as well as a revamped and tidier quick settings panel.
We also get a look at the updated lock screen here, with live widgets showing playback controls, timers, and so on. Notifications are moved to a separate panel as well, making them easier to access and manage.
Other improvements include maths and physics support in Circle to Search, extra health insights in Energy Score, a full suite of parental controls, and a stack of photo-editing upgrades too, such as AI-powered restyling of portrait shots.
One UI 7 availability
It will take another half month before Beta startsNovember 1, 2024
A lot of the leaks mentioned by Android Headlines have been previously rumored, so we've now got a very good idea of what's on the way to Galaxy phones. The next question is, when are we going to get it?
According to well-known tipster Ice Universe, the beta will be available in "another half month", which puts it right in the middle of November. Anyone with a compatible Samsung phone should then be able to try out the early version of the software.
SamMobile has spotted new sub-forums on the Samsung site dedicated to the One UI 7 beta, and speculates that the beta program might be announced at a developer conference in South Korea scheduled for November 21.
As for the final version of One UI 7 that will be pushed out to everyone, Samsung has confirmed that it'll arrive early in 2025 – very probably in January, at the same time as the Galaxy S25 series of flagship phones.
