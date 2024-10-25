Want to see Android 15 running on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra? This early One UI 7.0 video gives us a glimpse

An unofficial video has shown One UI 7.0 in action

There are changes to quick settings and the camera

A beta is expected before the end of 2024

With the Samsung Galaxy S25 handsets expected to be launched in January, we're also hoping to see One UI 7.0 – Samsung's take on Android 15 – appear around the same time. Fortunately, a new hands-on video has given us an early look at the software and its features.

The video was posted by Mobile Wala Bhai (via SamMobile) and shows the software running on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra device. Officially, we haven't even got a beta release of One UI 7.0 yet, so it's unclear where the software has come from.

One of the upcoming changes that's visible in this clip is a redesigned quick settings panel, which appears when you swipe down from the top of the screen: there are now more elements to this panel, with access to more options.

You're able to quickly adjust the display brightness by sliding your finger left and right for example, and enable or disable dark mode with a tap. In addition, notifications get their own panel away from other settings and toggles.

Apps and camera controls

The video also gives us a look at some of the design tweaks applied to the stock apps in One UI 7.0, including the Gallery app. We're expecting the software to show up with a more modern look across the board.

There are changes coming to the stock Camera app too, which will seemingly be easier to operate with one hand, with the options for different camera modes and zoom levels given more prominence in the revamped interface.

While it's interesting to see some of these features in use, a lot of them have already been leaked, so they're not a massive surprise. Samsung did briefly show off One UI 7.0 at its developer conference at the start of this month.

At the same conference, Samsung announced that a One UI 7.0 beta will be out before the end of this year, though we'll have to wait until 2025 for the final version. In the meantime, expect more sneak previews and leaks to appear.