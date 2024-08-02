Here’s a full list of ways in which One UI 7 could change your Samsung Galaxy phone

We’ve heard a lot about what to expect from Android 15, but some of the changes coming to the next big Android overhaul will be exclusive to Google’s Pixel phones. For those with Samsung handsets, One UI 7 is the update you’ll want to get excited about, more than Android 15 itself.

One UI 7 is set to be the next big update to Samsung phones, and it’s expected to incorporate Android 15, but with various Samsung-specific tweaks. And thanks to a new leak, we now have a very good idea of what to expect from One UI 7.

Reliable leaker @UniverseIce has posted a long list of changes that are supposedly coming with One UI 7. The list was originally posted to Chinese site Weibo, but it was spotted by Android Authority, and you can see a machine-translated version of it below.

(Image credit: @UniverseIce / Weibo)

There’s a lot to unpack here, but in short, it sounds like One UI 7 will drastically change the appearance of the interface on the Samsung Galaxy S24 and more of the best Samsung phones. It apparently includes things like new system application icons, new animations, a new camera interface, and a new battery icon.

One UI 7 will also reportedly change how you interact with Samsung phones, thanks to things like a new control area at the bottom of the lock screen, and the option to choose whether you want separate or unified dropdown menus for notifications and quick settings.

More widgets and better cameras

Finally, this list includes more lock screen widgets and “a huge number” of new desktop widgets of various sizes, which should help you better customize your phone.

Beyond all this, we’ve also previously heard that One UI 7 could improve the camera quality on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and add support for satellite connectivity. So, there could be a lot of new and improved stuff coming to your Samsung phone.

This latest leak doesn’t say when One UI 7 might launch, but the same source previously claimed that the One UI 7 beta could land in early August. Here, though, they claim that the beta has been postponed. So, at the time of writing, it's unclear when the beta will roll out.

In any case, the finished version of One UI 7 probably won’t launch until after Android 15 itself arrives, and based on past form, we’d guess we’ll see it in October.