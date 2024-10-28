Apple Intelligence available now in iOS 18.1 – here’s what’s new (and what’s still missing)

It's finally here! Apple Intelligence has arrived as part of iOS 18.1. The new update for iPhone brings the first wave of Apple's AI features to your device and can be installed right now.

This update includes the first set of Apple Intelligence features, such as Writing Tools for proofreading and rewriting, Smart Replies to reply to messages quickly, Notification Summaries, Cleaning Photos, and a redesign of Siri. You'll also get these experiences on an iPad or Mac courtesy of iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, which also began rolling out today.

Other Apple Intelligence features, like Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT-integration for Siri will arrive in iOS 18.2 later this year. For owners of the best iPhone, the iPhone 16, Visual Intelligence using the device's Camera Control will also be made available as part of iOS 18.2.

We've been talking about Apple Intelligence for months, so it's incredibly exciting to finally be able to install the official release of iOS 18.1 and get started with everything Apple's AI-powered tools have to offer. If you'd like to know more about Apple Intelligence and its features, check out this list of Apple Intelligence features.

Unfortunately, to use Apple Intelligence on the iPhone, you need an iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, or 16 Pro Max. That said, iOS 18.1 offers a range of other updates outside of AI. On a Mac, you'll need an M-Series chip and on the iPad you'll need either the A17 Pro, M1, M2, or M4 chips to get Apple Intelligence.

This launch is for Apple Intelligence in US English, if you want to try Apple Intelligence but don't live in the United States, here's how to get Apple Intelligence in the UK and other countries.

A new era

Siri's redesign on an iPhone 16 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Apple)

iOS 18.1 also introduces a range of upgrades for AirPods owners, including an FDA-approved over-the-counter hearing aid feature for those with mild to moderate hearing loss.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro owners will also be able to change the camera that Camera Control launches, with a new option to switch quickly to the front TrueDepth Camera. You'll also find new Control Center options in the newly redesigned Control Center found in iOS 18.

iOS 18.1 also fixes many bugs and brings stability improvements to all iOS ﻿18-compatible iPhones. That said, Apple Intelligence is really the star of the show here, and with the latest update, Apple looks to be prioritizing iPhone 15 Pro owners and newer.

Want to know more about our thoughts? Check out our iOS 18.1 Apple Intelligence hands-on to get a rundown of every AI feature you can use in the new update. If you're looking for a new Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone, check out our iPhone 16 review.