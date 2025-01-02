The Samsung Galaxy S25 could borrow two great features from the Pixel 9 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series could come with crash detection

Other rumors point to a free year of Gemini Advanced

Official information about the S25 lineup is expected this month

It’s 2025, and as such the Samsung Galaxy S25 series feels closer than ever – we’re expecting to hear official news of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra within the next few weeks.

We’ve already seen and reported on the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 specs rumors, camera rumors, and rumored colors for each of the models, but a new crop of leaks point to Samsung taking some inspiration from the Google Pixel 9 Pro when it comes to software.

One of these rumored new features is crash detection, which both the Google Pixel 9 series and iPhone 16 lineup support already. As Android Authority found when digging through Samsung code, references to crash detection were found in leaked files from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

However, as Android Headlines notes, a dedicated app for crash detection has existed within OneUI since version 5.1.1, though Samsung has never enabled it.

It’s likely that crash detection on Galaxy would work in a similar manner to the iPhone and Pixel’s implementation of the feature, using sensor readings and potentially AI to detect a car crash and subsequently allowing the user to call emergency services with one tap or swipe.

Speaking of AI, the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup could come with a free 12-month trial year of Google Gemini Advanced, according to another rumor reported by Android Authority.

Though we wouldn’t expect any AI used in crash detection to be paywalled whatsoever, some AI features in Google’s suite are held behind the Google One AI Premium plan, which normally costs $19.99 / £18.99 / AU$30 per month.

Gemini Advanced gives users access to the Pro model of Gemini, which the company says is better at logical reasoning, as well as the latest experimental model that's better suited to coding and mathematics.

As well as Gemini, Samsung equips its phones with its own Galaxy AI suite of tools – we may see some new additions to our list of the best AI phones once the S25 series is released.

Over in Cupertino, Apple is suspected to be taking inspiration from the Google also, with rumors suggesting the iPhone 17 could come fitted with a Pixel-style camera bar instead of the usual square housing.

For the latest updates on the Galaxy S25 lineup as we hear them, be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy phones coverage.