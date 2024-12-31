Will the Samsung Galaxy S24’s price drop when the S25 launches?

The rumored Samsung Galaxy S25’s release date is fast approaching, with numerous leaks now pointing to a January 22 announcement.

That’s exciting for anyone who wants Samsung’s 2025 flagship, but it could also be of interest to anyone hoping to grab a Samsung Galaxy S24 series phone at a reduced price. After all, it would make sense for prices to drop once the Samsung Galaxy S25 is available.

But will we actually see a Samsung Galaxy S24 price cut? And if so, how much by? Below, we’ve attempted to answer those questions based on what’s happened in previous years.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 series likely to drop in price?

The Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

There are two different kinds of price drops the Samsung Galaxy S24 series could receive – first there’s the possibility of a permanent, official price decrease put in place by Samsung itself. And secondly, there’s the possibility of reduced prices that individual third-party stores might choose to sell the phones at.

As far as a permanent price cut goes, based on past launches we’d say there’s a good chance, though whether there’s a permanent price decrease and how big that reduction is might depend on what region you’re in. Still, the company does often reduce the last-gen models by at least around $100 / £100 / AU$150 in at least some regions shortly after the new ones launch.

Third-party retailers meanwhile may also drop prices, but if you’ve been keeping an eye on Samsung Galaxy S24 pricing you’ll have seen that it’s often been available for less than its launch price at the likes of Amazon and other retailers anyway.

So any decrease when the Samsung Galaxy S25 launches might be less notable, and may not even match the best sales prices we’ve already seen.

How much of a price cut can you expect?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future)

Predicting how much the Samsung Galaxy S24 series might drop in price by is tricky, but as noted above, there's a chance Samsung could cut the cost by around $100 / £100 / AU$150.

That would bring the official price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 down to roughly $700 / £700 / AU$1,250, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus down to around $900 / £900 / AU$1,550, and the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra down to approximately $1,200 / £1,150 / AU$2,050.

As for third-party stores, the Samsung Galaxy S23 for its part dropped by around $50 / £50 / AU$80 in some stores shortly after the Galaxy S24’s launch.

That’s not a very impressive drop. But in many cases these stores were already selling the Galaxy S23 at a reduced price anyway – as they are doing with the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Right now for example, we can see the Galaxy S24 available for around $700 / £600 / AU$1,100, all of which are a substantial decrease on the standard starting price of $799 / £799 / AU$1,399.

There are similar price drops for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra currently too.

So in other words then, you’re probably not likely to see a drastically bigger saving at the Galaxy S25’s launch than what you can get now, but prices might be around $50 / £50 / AU$80 lower than their already reduced level if you’re lucky.

However, there’s no guarantee, and any price cuts we might see probably won’t better the prices we’ve seen during sales, such as Black Friday.

When might we see bigger price drops?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

There’s a chance the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be further reduced during holiday sales around the end of the year and into 2025, so keep an eye on those. If there are any further reductions ahead of the Galaxy S25’s launch, we’d suggest you don’t wait, as there’s every chance prices won’t get any better than those when the Samsung Galaxy S25 lands.

On top of which, there's a high chance that these phones will be discontinued soon after Samsung’s next handsets arrive, so it could become increasingly hard to even find new models.

So if you’re hoping to buy one – and don’t want a refurbished handset – we certainly wouldn’t wait long after the Samsung Galaxy S25 series arrives.