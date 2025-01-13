New Samsung Galaxy S25 render leak shows the changes from the S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra

A new rendering of the Galaxy S25 Ultra has been leaked

Some minor design tweaks are on show

The phone is expected to launch on January 22

The Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks are certainly showing no signs of stopping as we head towards the Samsung Unpacked launch event on January 22 – and a newly leaked render gives us another look at the design of the Ultra model.

This comes from well-known tipster @UniverseIce, and is notable because it puts an image of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next to images of its two immediate predecessors: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (from 2023), and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (from 2024).

While there are a lot of similarities, we can see some of the tweaks being made to the most premium of Samsung's flagships this year. The bezels are apparently getting even thinner, and the corners are expected to become more rounded.

That would make the Galaxy S25 Ultra more like the standard Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus in terms of its aesthetics. These changes have been talked about in previous leaks, so it's looking more and more likely that they are actually on the way.

S23 Ultra，S24 Ultra，S25 Ultra pic.twitter.com/9yynHzJnStJanuary 11, 2025

It's not clear if these leaked renders are to scale, but the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a slightly larger screen than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, coming in at 6.9 inches – both the S24 Ultra and the S23 Ultra had 6.8-inch displays.

Much of that increase is expected to be down to the smaller bezels, so the actual size of the phone won't change all that much. According to leaks, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm, so a little wider and thinner than its predecessor.

We've also heard from those in the know that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be adopting a more asymmetrical shape this year, which should make it more comfortable to hold in the hand. Of course, none of this is guaranteed until Samsung makes it official.

Samsung has now sent out invites for an Unpacked event on January 22, and while the Galaxy S25 phones aren't mentioned by name, they're almost certainly going to take center stage – alongside, perhaps, the Galaxy Ring 2 and a new VR headset.