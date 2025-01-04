New Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak shows off the phone's super-thin bezels

A photo of the Galaxy S25 Ultra has leaked

We can see thinner bezels and more rounded corners

It matches up with previously leaked renders

We're most probably just days away from the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and the leaks keep on coming: the latest one shows off part of what is supposedly the Galaxy S25 Ultra model, and the super-thin bezels around its display.

The leaked image comes from well-known tipster @Jukanlosreve, with credit given to @UniverseIce. We can see what looks to be the right-hand side of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with the top and bottom corners in view.

As well as the tiny bezels – a design feature mentioned in previous leaks – we can also see the phone is more rounded than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Again, this is something we've heard rumors of before.

We don't have an exact measurement for these bezels, but they appear to be thinner than they are on most rival phones, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, the overall dimensions of the phone aren't expected to change significantly from last year's model.

Four phones to come

S25 UltraSource: Ice Universe pic.twitter.com/cIAbJuoTluJanuary 4, 2025

Over the last few months we've seen a host of rumors and leaks around the Galaxy S25 series, including the Ultra model. We're also expecting a standard Galaxy S25, a Galaxy S25 Plus, and a Galaxy S25 Slim (which might go on sale later in the year).

Those leaks have included renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, so there are no real surprises here – though this looks to be an actual photo of an actual phone, rather than something that's been mocked up in an image editor.

It seems that not much is changing on the outside besides the thinner bezels and more rounded corners, though there will apparently be upgraded internals – including the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor on the inside.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All the signs are pointing towards an official unveiling on Wednesday, January 22, though nothing is confirmed until Samsung says so. There could be more devices on show at the event, including the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2.