Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra video claims to show 'absolutely stunning' new design

A leaked video seemingly shows the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

You can see rounded corners and changes to the camera block

Another leaker claims the video is genuine

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be launching in just under two months' time, so it’s no surprise that leaks are starting to show the phone in all its glory. Indeed, we've now seen what appears to be a hands-on video of the device.

The clip – which was originally posted to Reddit by u/ChemicalAir2655, and spotted by X user @DalgleishGX (via NotebookCheck) – is brief, at just ten seconds long, but it appears to show the top half of a phone that looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, except with noticeably more rounded corners; a change that has previously been rumored for the S25 Ultra.

It also looks like the camera lenses might have slightly larger rings around them, but beyond that, this device looks very similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, complete with four cameras on the back, in the same arrangement.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is absolutely stunning.Credit to Reddit user u/ChemicalAir2655 for the Video. pic.twitter.com/kxGuRMtJ61November 25, 2024

A glimpse of gray

The video appears to show the phone in a gray shade, which a previous leak suggests will be called Titanium Gray. This color will supposedly be joined by Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Silver options.

And while we’d always take 'leaked' videos such as this one with a pinch of salt, @UniverseIce (a leaker with a great track record) has since posted claiming that this is “obviously the S25 Ultra”, so there’s a good chance it's the real deal.

That said, even if the video is real, it’s likely showing off a non-final version of the handset, so there may be some changes to the Galaxy S25 Ultra before launch. In any case, if the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is landing on January 22 as has been rumored, then Samsung doesn’t have much time to make any adjustments.

You might also like