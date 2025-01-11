Massive Samsung Galaxy S25 leak claims to reveal full specs and four colors for every model

Full specs of the Galaxy S25 series have leaked

We also have leaked renders showing off the color options

The S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are all included

We've seen a host of Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks in recent months, but this could well be the biggest one yet: dozens of image renders posted online supposedly show off the three main phones in the four main color options, and we've got detailed specs lists too.

Starting with the specs, these are from Android Headlines, and they cover just about every detail of the upcoming Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra – all of which are said to be powered by a specially engineered Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Screen sizes for the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are apparently 6.2 inches, 6.7 inches, and 6.9 inches, respectively. It seems 12GB of RAM is standard for every model (at least in Europe), with storage options ranging between 128GB and 1TB across the series.

The S25 and S25 Plus are said to feature a 50MP+12MP+10MP rear camera setup with 3x optical zoom, while the Ultra apparently ups this to 200MP+50MP+50MP+10MP with 5x optical zoom. Just about all of these specs match up very well with previous rumors, which makes us more inclined to think they're accurate.

Galaxy S25 renders

Here it is 💙All images of the entire Galaxy S25 Series here: https://t.co/YDMo7oxSXv https://t.co/7QLa8C0rSN pic.twitter.com/8QRJ8yT3xjJanuary 10, 2025

As for the designs of these phones, Android Headlines has also posted an extensive gallery showing the phones from all angles and in the four main expected colors. These look like they could be official promo shots that have leaked out of Samsung.

There aren't too many surprises here, and we've already heard about the Samsung Galaxy S25 colors in earlier leaks, but you can see the redesigned camera lenses and the more rounded edges of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

What we don't get with these specs and image leaks is any mention of the Galaxy S25 Slim: that might be because that particular handset is expected to go on sale later than the other three, though they could well all be announced at the same time.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung has confirmed it's holding another Unpacked product launch event on Wednesday, January 22, at which point all of this will be made official – and we will of course bring you all the news as it happens.