Death Stranding 2 has a release date, but Hideo Kojima isn't ready to share it yet due to "unforeseen circumstances"

Hideo Kojima has confirmed that Death Stranding 2: On The Beach will get an official release date in 2025.

During a recent PlayStation presentation for the Death Stranding sequel, the director revealed that the game already has a decided release date but he was unable to announce it at the event due to "unforeseen circumstances" (via VGC).

"I haven’t said the release date today, but the release date has already been decided, and I’m currently working on it in preparation for that," Kojima said.

“Since we are talking about 2025, it will be released next year, so we will announce it at some point next year. But, due to some unforeseen circumstances, we cannot announce it today."

Death Stranding 2 was announced during The Game Awards 2022 and is set to launch on PS5. With the PS5 Pro's release only months away, we can also expect the game to be available on the mid-generation console, as well, although Kojima Productions has yet to formally confirm.

The action game is a direct sequel to the 2019 hit, which is now rated as one of the best PS4 games ever, and will once again see the characters Sam 'Porter' Bridges and Fragile headlining the story alongside a new cast of Hollywood actors.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut was released in 2021, followed by a PC version in 2022. It's possible that On The Beach is a timed PlayStation exclusive, so we could see the game eventually make its way to PC, too.

