Football Manager 25 will use the Unity engine in "biggest technical and visual advancement for the series" yet

Sports Interactive has announced that Football Manager 25 will launch on November 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, and day one on Xbox Game Pass.

The Nintendo Switch version of the sports game, Football Manager 25 Touch, is also planned for a December 3 launch, with more information promised "in the coming weeks".

For the first time ever, the next installment in the Football Manager series will utilize the Unity engine. The developer claims this marks "the biggest technical and visual advancement for the series in a generation", featuring enhanced graphical fidelity and new volumetric player animations taken from real football matches.

Football Manager 25's UI has been revamped, too. It will also be the first game to feature Women’s Football thanks to Sports Interactive's multi-year partnership with the Premier League.

"It’s a great honour today to be confirming the forthcoming release of Football Manager 25," said studio director, Miles Jacobson. "As I’ve mentioned in interviews and development updates, the FM25 cycle has been challenging for the entire SI team.

"FM25 is just the starting point for the studio’s next 20, 30 years. It’s also the point where the world gets to see two of our multi-year projects come to fruition: the switch to the Unity engine and the introduction of Women’s Football. It gives us a real sense of achievement to begin sharing our hard work with you and we're really looking forward to showing you more of the game in the weeks before the game’s release."

Sports Interactive has also promised the first look at the game's official roadmap starting October 7, where fans will receive new announcements and details about the game leading up to the game's November launch.

PC pre-orders are now available, with Xbox, PS5, and Nintendo Switch pre-orders coming soon.