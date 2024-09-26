Scalpers are now selling the PS5 Pro for thousands after the console sells out in minutes

After the PS5 Pro - 30th Anniversary Edition sold out almost instantly, scalpers are now selling the console bundle for thousands online.

Last week, Sony announced a limited edition collection of PS5 consoles and accessories to celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary.

Preorders for the bundles, which included 12,300 units of the limited edition PS5 Pro, went live earlier today in the UK and other regions and quickly sold out within minutes, and to the surprise of no one, scalpers are already trying to cash in on the hype.

On PlayStation Direct UK store, the 2TB PS5 Pro - 30th Anniversary Limited Edtion Bundle is priced at £959.99, but scalpers are attempting to take advantage of those who missed out by selling the console at around 10x the retail price.

As spotted by IGN, new listings on eBay show that scalpers are trying to sell the limited edition bundle for up to £10,000, while others are graciously selling them between £4,000 and £5,000.

Scalpers with listings don't have the console in hand at this time, since the 30th Anniversary Edition console doesn't ship until November 21, 2024, so in theory, they're only selling proof they bought one.

There are also counter listings on eBay warning buyers not to purchase a console from scalpers due to the ridiculous price markup.

As there was only a limited supply of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition on offer, you'll be unable to purchase one from the PlayStation Direct UK website right now as stock seems to have already sold out completely.

If you're currently looking to buy a bundle elsewhere, or even get your hands on a PS5 Pro, you can check out our PS5 Pro preorder guide.