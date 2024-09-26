How to watch Future's Mobile Gaming Showcase today

Get ready! Future's annual Mobile Gaming Show is scheduled to air today, where viewers will receive the latest news and announcements on everything mobile for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

To get ready for the event, here's everything you need to know about the Mobile Gaming Show, including start times, where to watch, and what to expect.

Start Time

Future's Mobile Gaming Show is set to begin on September 26 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST and 7pm CEST.

Where to watch

You'll be able to tune in to the broadcast on GamesRadar's official YouTube and Twitch channels, X / Twitter account, or Facebook.

What to expect

The Mobile Gaming Show will be hosted by actor Ben Starr - Final Fantasy 16's Clive Rosfield - and will be approximately 30 minutes long.

It's also confirmed that the broadcast will spotlight "exclusive reveals" as well as developer interviews for mobile games.

Featured in the line-up will be an interview with Digital Extremes' creative team behind Warframe Mobile, including creative director, Rebecca Ford and community director Megan Everett, who will discuss bringing Warframe to iOS with Nitro Games and an Android release.

Viewers will also get to see a new trailer for EVE Galaxy Conquest from developer CCP Games, along with a trailer for the Dunk City Dynasty, from NetEase Games, the first street basketball mobile game licensed by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

A new title from developer The Game Kitchen will also make its debut, along with a new announcement from Coffee Stain Malmö, and a mobile trailer for the turn-based role-playing game Cassette Beasts, which was first released for PC in April 2023, and later on Xbox and Nintendo Switch in May.