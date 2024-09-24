The new Alienware Pro Headset releases next month featuring hybrid active noise cancellation and graphene-coated drivers

Alienware has announced its new Alienware Pro Headset in collaboration with eSports team, Team Liquid.

The Alienware Pro Headset is set to release this October in North America for $229.99 and is described as new "esports-caliber" hardware that will meet the demands of competitive gaming.

The headset is a minimalist design and will seemingly be available in white and black options.

Alienware has collaborated with over 100 elite eSports athletes and streamers, including Team Liquid, to bring their expertise into the mix for the new gaming headset.

The company's latest innovation boasts a range of features and components, including 50mm Graphene Coated Drivers for superior directional audio and Hybrid ANC to offer a better active noise canceling (ANC) experience.

The Graphene Coated Drivers were specifically implemented in the headset to provide "the best, out-of-box directional audio solution". Its design is also strong and lightweight, which Alienware says makes sound more responsive and "creates a natural, accurate, and clear sound with lots of depth".

"Our Pro Wireless Headset is also less prone to distortion, especially at higher frequencies, when compared to other gaming headsets that are made with titanium, plastic, or other materials," Alienware said.

"These attributes come together to provide gamers with clearer 360-degree directional and vertical audio. This is particularly advantageous in games like first-person shooters (FPS) in which gamers must know the direction and height of the sounds around them."

The Pro Headset also has a two-mic Noise Cancellation technology to ensure players' mics only pick up their voice, along with soft memory-foam leatherette earcups that enhance comfort, reduce pressure, isolate sound, and improve sound quality while gaming.

The headset tech also helps the microphone distinguish between verbal and non-verbal audio, while also enhancing the player’s voice regardless of what environment they're in.

The device also has three connectivity modes to choose from, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, or 2.4GHz connections for PC, mobile, and console gaming, with a battery life of up to 70 hours (over 2.4GHz connection with ANC off), up to 35 hours (over 2.4GHz connection with default ANC on), or up to 75 hours (over Bluetooth connection with ANC off at default volume).