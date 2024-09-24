How to watch the PlayStation State of Play tonight - plus rumors and what we can expect

Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play broadcast is almost here, which will hopefully provide us with a new look at some brand-new titles as well as a fresh look at the PS5 Pro.

To prepare for the showcase, here's everything you need to know, including how and when to watch, what to expect, and some predictions for the showcase we might have.

Start time

Sony's State of Play is scheduled to broadcast tonight on September 24 at 11pm BST / 3pm PT / 6pm ET and September 25 at 12am CEST / 7am JST.

Where to watch

You'll be able to watch the State of Play broadcast on PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels. As with every showcase, we can expect there to be a countdown before the live stream's scheduled start time of up to 10 minutes.

What to expect

Sony has confirmed that tonight's State of Play showcase will be 30+ minutes and will provide "news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world."

In terms of what those games are, we now have leaked confirmation that Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered will be announced alongside a gameplay trailer.

The remastered versions of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 were leaked on PSN earlier today and will be coming to PS5 and PS4 on December 10 to celebrate the series' 25th anniversary.

Although it hasn't been verified at this time, there's strong reason to believe that Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for PS5 and PC will also be officially revealed after a recent leak on the ESRB website, as well as a Days Gone remaster.

Following the PS5 Pro announcement, and with PS5 Pro pre-orders set to begin this week as well, tonight's State of Play could potentially feature future titles for the mid-generation console and some overview of the boost in performance they'll get from the new hardware.

Some titles that could make an appearance range from Marvel's Wolverine, which has been quiet for a few years now since its 2021 reveal, to Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which has a 2025 launch window.

We could also see brand-new titles in development for the PS5 and PS5 Pro, but we'll have to wait and see.