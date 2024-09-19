Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered gets rated for PS5 and PC

It looks like Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is officially happening as a new leak confirms a PS5 and PC release.

The ESRB website is still currently live and confirms that the long-rumored remaster of Guerrilla Games' action role-playing game will soon be making its current-gen debut.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was first leaked back in 2022, but over the past couple of years, the PS5 version has continued to crop up.

The ESRB website also confirmed that the game is rated as Teen and currently has an extensive summary, which you can read below:

"This is an action/role-playing game in which players assume the role of a hunter (Aloy) surviving through a post-apocalyptic world. Players guide Aloy as she learns to hunt robotic creatures and animals in the wild. Aloy uses arrows, spears, and explosive traps to injure and kill machines, boar, and occasional human enemies. Animals and humans emit small puffs of red blood when struck; one sequence depicts an abandoned camp with large blood stains on rocks and trees.

"The game contains a brief reference to sexual material (e.g., 'Eighteen months hard labor in exchange for thirty years lounging around Elysium watching porn?'). In text/audio files, characters sometimes reference fictional drugs, overdoses, and getting high: '...not even out of junior high and already a drug addict'; '...I ran across a pusher who was selling Razorwing for eight bucks a tab'; 'I'd spend a few days getting high, then OD on Overcast.' The word 'sh*t' appears in the text/dialogue."

The latest ESRB rating is the most recent leak for the game and seems to verify that it will be launching soon, but we don't have a release date just yet.

However, Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb recently claimed that Sony's next State of Play livestream will air next week on September 24 - two days before PS5 Pro pre-orders start - where the company will officially announce Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.

If the rumored State of Play does in fact broadcast next week, this is where we'll likely receive a launch date for the game.

With the recent reveal of the PS5 Pro, it's also a possibility that Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will be playable on the upcoming mid-generation console, which is set for a November 7 release.