Whoops! Apple seemingly just leaked its M4 MacBook Airs thanks to the macOS 15.2 update

It looks like MacBook Air models with M4 chips are coming soon

Latest leak seems to come from Apple itself

References spotted in macOS update are to blame

A new leak concerning the rumored MacBook Air with M4 chip has hit the internet – and Apple only has itself to blame.

As MacRumors reports, it looks like Apple has spoiled its own surprise, with the macOS Sequoia 15.2 update apparently coming with references to the "‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and the "‌MacBook Air‌ (15-inch, M4, 2025)". What's more, the update is seemingly being made available for Mac16,12 and Mac16,13 devices – which currently don’t exist but are considered to be the two upcoming MacBook Airs.

Apple’s popularity means that there’s always going to be huge amounts of interest in the products it's currently working on, and the company is fighting an ongoing war to stop leaks like this appearing. So, it’s rather ironic that the leak appears to have come from Apple itself this time.

A non-surprising surprise

While the source of this leak is surprising, the fact that Apple is seemingly working on MacBook Airs with its latest M4 chip isn’t shocking at all.

Apple has released versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac and even the iPad Pro with the M4 chip, and with M3-equipped MacBook Airs launching earlier this year, the smart money is on Apple announcing M4 MacBook Airs in both 13-inch and 15-inch configurations around the same time in 2025.

While nothing is official until Apple releases a statement, this is yet another reason to look forward to early 2025. The M3 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops in the world, and Apple’s thin and light laptop getting the power of the M4 chip is an exciting prospect, and one – regardless of leaks – that I think we’ll officially see sooner rather than later.

