The new Casio CRW-001-1JR is both a smart ring and a smartwatch

The Casio CRW-001-1JR is part smartwatch, part smart ring

It looks as though it'll only be available in Japan

The device celebrates 50 years of digital watches from Casio

Can't decide between one of the best smart rings and one of the best smartwatches? The new Casio CRW-001-1JR gives you both form factors in the same device – it's a smartwatch that fits around your finger rather than your wrist.

Getting hold of one might be an issue though, as it looks as though the Casio CRW-001-1JR will only be available in Casio's home country of Japan. The wearable has been priced at 19,800 yen, which is about $130 / £100 / AU$200.

The wearable has been launched to mark 50 years of Casio smartwatches, and it's more of a fashion accessory than an actual working smartwatch. You don't get any fitness-tracking features here, for example, or synced smartphone notification support.

However, the little gadget can tell you the time in two locations, and there's also a stopwatch function. You can set alarms for specific times on the device, and Casio has fitted in a small LED light as well.

One to watch

You can only get the Casio CRW-001-1JR in one size – the equivalent of US ring size 10.5 – but there are spacers included for a snugger fit on smaller fingers. Unlike the similar Timex T80, the strap isn't adjustable.

The ring/watch has been designed to pay homage to the classic Casio GMW-B5000 smartwatch, and it's made from stainless steel. There are even three functional buttons for controlling the features on the device.

Tipping the scales at 16 grams, this isn't as lightweight as something like the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which weighs a maximum of 3 grams. The smartwatch is "waterproof for daily use", and powered by a replaceable battery that should be good for two years of use.

It's something different at least – and perhaps the start of a whole new product category. The Casio CRW-001-1JR is going on sale at the start of December – though even if you do live in Japan, it seems stock is going to be limited.