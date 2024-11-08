Lego will let you build Sir Ernest Shackleton’s iconic lost ship, the Endurance, in its next Icons set

Lego's newest set is an accurate, brick-built recreation of the Endurance

The ship was used on a trans-antarctic expedition led by Sir Ernest Shackleton

It's made from over 3,000 Lego bricks and is over 31 inches long

Lego’s next Icons set is getting ready to sail, and it might just be the perfect companion build to one of the latest documentaries to hit Disney Plus. The new Icons The Endurance Set is a 3,011 brick-built recreation of the iconic ship helmed by Sir Ernest Shackleton.

It’ll launch on November 29, 2024 – aka Black Friday – for $269.99 / £229.99 / AU$399.99, about three weeks after Endurance dropped on Disney Plus; it premiered on November 2, 2024.

(Image credit: Lego)

The ship was a trans-antarctic expedition led by Shackleton, which became stuck in the ice in 1915. Miraculously, the crew and Shackleton survived and made it back on the ship's lifeboats, including harrowing days in Antarctica.

The build lands at 18.5 inches in height and over 31 inches long, complete with ten sails spread across three masts. Plenty of details are taken from the ship itself, which was recently discovered, and you can learn more about it in the documentary. With over 3,000 pieces, you’ll build the ship's hull, main masts, sails, and more intricate details, including the main rudder, steam engine, and the ship's wheel. Of course, you’ll make the lifeboats and interior details, including cabins.

As a whole, it’s a faithful recreation of a historic vessel and fits the well-deserved title of the latest Lego icons set. It’ll be set alongside a few other ships, including the Titanic, and other modes of transport like the NASA Artemis Space Launch System and a Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole.

The new Icons The Endurance Set goes up for order on November 29, 2024, from Lego at $269.99 / £229.99 / AU$399.99. Whether you want to build alongside watching Endurance on Disney Plus or want to learn more about Shackleton's voyage, check out TechRadar’s interview with the filmmaker about the documentary here.

