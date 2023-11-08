Backbone One revision with improved D-pad announced, alongside new carrying case

The Backbone One, comfortably one of the best mobile controllers on the market, is receiving a small revision that features a handful of welcome improvements.

Unveiled in a press release, this new version of the Backbone One controller uses USB-C and is therefore compatible with the best Android phones and the recent iPhone 15 line of devices.

While the overall ergonomics and look of the controller remain largely unchanged, this revision boasts a revised D-pad that the company says “enhances immersion across multiple genres of gameplay.”

There have also been changes to the way the device attaches to the phone thanks to all-new “magnetic adapters” that should help the controller fit a little better on a broader range of devices. This revision will be available in both existing color options: the original black version and the white BackBone One PlayStation Edition colorway.

This news comes alongside the reveal of a new official carrying case, which will be available in both black and white. While the black version sports the Backbone logo, the white model uses PlayStation branding making it more suitable for owners of the PlayStation Edition.

In addition to working with the new model, this case is also compatible with older Backbone devices and, as someone who often ends up having to throw my Backbone One into a rucksack while out and about, I’m particularly excited by this news in particular.

The company is also updating the Backbone app, which functions as a mobile game launcher and allows you to use features like the screen recording button on the controller. This update focuses on improving its overall look and feel, in addition to providing more detailed information on your games.

All Backbone users are also going to receive three months of Apple Arcade for free. While this might not mean a lot for Android users, it is fantastic news for iPhone gamers as the subscription service has a handful of excellent exclusive titles like Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Fantasian.

