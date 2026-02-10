'Extremely comfortable': Steelcase Leap - the gold-standard of office chairs - gets a rare price-cut in the Better Together sale

One of my favorite office furniture designers has a rare sale on right now, with the Steelcase Better Together Sale cutting prices by 20% across a range of office chairs and standing desks.

As someone who reviews desks and chairs for a living, the clear stand-out is the Steelcase Leap, now $1100 (was $1376) at Steelcase when you use the code TOGETHER20

This executive-grade premium office chair boasts an ingenious design. It's cleverly engineered for all-day comfort and support, and excels at delivering lower back pain relief.

Alongside the Steelcase Leap deal, I've explored what the Leap offers below. I've also selected some of my highlights across sit-stand desks and office chairs in the Steelcase sale, which runs until February 16.

Today's top Steelcase deal

Save $276 Steelcase Leap: was $1,376 now $1,100 at Steelcase US Read more Read less ▼ The Steelcase Leap sets the gold-standard for comfort, support, and back pain relief thanks to its dynamic LiveBack backrest, tunable lumbar support, and range of controls. In our review, we called it "a premium office chair with excellent adjustability." Remember, to get the discount copy the code TOGETHER20 Note: This is the ready-to-ship model in black - for more styles included in the Better Together sale, click here.

The Steelcase Leap is one of those office chairs that defies all expectations. It's an ultra-premium chair that delivered all-day comfort, superb build quality, and a relaxed sitting experience for long hours throughout our review.

When it comes to relieving back pain, I don't think there's another chair out there that compares with the Leap. And a lot of that is down to the sheer adjustability here.

First, it features LiveBack technology - you'll see a variety of versions of this system on Steelcase chairs, and what it effectively means is a mechanically engineered backrest that's specifically designed to naturally mold to your spine for continued support. This helps keep your spine aligned at all times while you sit.

Then there are the broad ergonomic controls, letting you fine-tune lumbar support and use the dial to adjust comfort-levels right down to the millimeter. And I just don't see on most other chairs. You also get a height-adjustable lumbar support and adjustable firmness which, again, is perfect for staying comfortable especially if you need true back support.

Overall, the Leap is so impressive it's a core entry in my guide to the best office chairs.

More Steelcase deals to consider

Save $257 Steelcase Karman: was $1,281 now $1,024 at Steelcase US Read more Read less ▼ The Steelcase Karman is one of those chairs that just ticks every box. Adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, waterfall edge seat, and of course Steelcase's superb LiveBack technology for all-day spinal support. In our 4-star review, we found it delivered excellent support and comfort in a seriously stylish package.

Save $415 Steelcase Gesture: was $2,075 now $1,660 at Steelcase US Read more Read less ▼ The Steelcase Gesture is one of the best you can get - beautifully designed and brilliantly engineered. It arrives fully assembled, which is always useful, and we awarded this office chair 4 stars in our review - while lumbar support is lacking compared to the Leap, the armrest adjustments are incredible, and overall we found the chair good for long-term comfort.

Save $300 Steelcase Think: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Steelcase US Read more Read less ▼ The Steelcase Think comes packed with all the core features I expect to see from a executive-grade office chair. That includes Steelcase's top-level LiveBack Flexor System that delivers consistent support, height-adjustable lumbar support, weight-activated controls, and 4D armrests. Available in a wide range of colorways and that all-important 12-year warranty.

Save $120 Steelcase AMQ sit-stand desk: was $599 now $479 at Steelcase US Read more Read less ▼ I'm floored by the price of this standing desk - it's a genuinely good deal, and coming from Steelcase, I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it. The desk itself has a 28in to 47.2in height range, with light and dark finish options, and a limited 12-year warranty.