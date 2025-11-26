The new holiday shopping concierge Is AI: Why conversational search will shape Black Friday & Cyber Monday

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many shoppers will not start with a product page or a coupon site. They will begin with a question.

Instead of typing “best noise-canceling headphones under $200,” they will ask a conversational assistant to weigh tradeoffs, surface top options, flag stock risks, and even point them to a deal that matches their budget. In other words, they are not just searching, they are looking for answers and recommendations.

Generative AI Chat is the concierge that meets them where intent is clearest.

Melissa Anderson President of Search.com.

From keywords to intent

For years, commerce discovery revolved around keywords and product grids. That approach is giving way to intent-driven interactions that feel more like a dialogue with a trusted associate.

A shopper can say, “I need a compact stroller that handles cobblestones, fits in a hatchback, and is under $300,” and get a structured response that narrows the field to a handful of relevant SKUs, along with a rationale.

This shift from lists to answers accelerates decision-making and reduces the cognitive load associated with holiday shopping. It also creates a new moment for brands to be present in context, and for publishers to capture value when their content informs AI-assisted recommendations.

What changes for brands, publishers, and shoppers

A conversational environment changes the economics of attention. When a shopper articulates an explicit need, the signal is stronger than a generic keyword. That is why brand presence in AI chat can be high-intent.

The opportunity is to meet the shopper with clear labeling, helpful answers, and responsible monetization that respects the publisher and the user.

Leaders across the commerce and search ecosystem are converging on a few shared principles as conversational discovery grows.

The most consistent themes involve clearer disclosure, conversational ad formats that feel natural within the experience, and frameworks that acknowledge the role publishers play when their content shapes an AI-assisted recommendation.

What unites these efforts is a belief that conversational interfaces should simplify decision-making and give people more confidence in the choices they ultimately make. While the specific implementations vary, the industry is steadily moving toward approaches that prioritize helpfulness, transparency, and long-term sustainability.

Holiday use cases we expect to surge

Across publisher pages, we are seeing a few patterns that will likely define Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Conversational comparison Queries like “best Bluetooth speakers under $100 that work well outdoors” or “skincare starter sets for sensitive skin under $50” bundle needs, budget, and context. The response is more curated than a standard product grid, which shortens the path to purchase.

Queries like “best Bluetooth speakers under $100 that work well outdoors” or “skincare starter sets for sensitive skin under $50” bundle needs, budget, and context. The response is more curated than a standard product grid, which shortens the path to purchase. Deal timing Shoppers want to know if a discount is meaningful, whether the stock is in short supply, and when to make a purchase. Conversational assistants can combine historical pricing signals and current availability to provide helpful guidance.

Shoppers want to know if a discount is meaningful, whether the stock is in short supply, and when to make a purchase. Conversational assistants can combine historical pricing signals and current availability to provide helpful guidance. Category education Many holiday purchases are for someone else. AI chat is well-suited to explain features in plain language and recommend a short list that fits the recipient and their price band.

Brands in the beauty, footwear, and home goods sectors are well-positioned for this behavior, as discovery often begins with a problem statement rather than a specific model.

For example, beauty shoppers may request lean formulas or smudge-proof mascara; footwear shoppers may seek shoes that support wide feet or are suitable for long periods of standing; home goods shoppers may seek apartment-friendly gifts within a specified budget. These are intent-rich moments.

Evidence that mainstream brands are leaning in

Recent placements indicate that large consumer brands are experimenting within conversational environments as the holiday season approaches.

For instance, campaigns from a well-known beauty brand are running through AI chat units on premium publisher pages across major lifestyle titles. That activity helps validate the format for other marketers who are considering GenAI chat as a channel for the fourth quarter.

The right framing matters. Clear labeling, permissioned use of publisher content, and privacy hygiene are non-negotiable. Brands should treat conversational placements the same way they treat any premium environment: as helpful, practical, and context-aware.

What to watch after Cyber Week

The holiday period will be a stress test for conversational discovery. Three signals will indicate whether this behavior sticks:

Adoption Do shoppers return to chat for follow-on purchases after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, or do they revert to traditional search?

Do shoppers return to chat for follow-on purchases after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, or do they revert to traditional search? Speed to decision Does a conversational path reduce the number of tabs opened and the time to purchase?

Does a conversational path reduce the number of tabs opened and the time to purchase? Publisher impact Are revenue shares large enough to matter, and do they grow as more pages add chat units?

Our view is that asking will continue to displace searching for many gifts and household purchases, because it reduces friction and feels more human.

A practical path forward

If you are testing GenAI chat placements this season, start with a narrow set of intents and measure rigorously. Keep your content creative, helpful, and concise. Finally, consider adding a consumer reward, even a small one.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro