Apple's AirPods Max with USB-C will get lossless audio in April, but you'll need to go wired

Apple is rolling out lossless audio and ultra-low-latency support to AirPods Max with USB-C

You'll still need a cable though: Apple's introduced a new USB-C to 3.5mm audio option

It's the first major software update for Apple's over-ears, which were refreshed with USB-C in September 2024

While iOS 18.4 won't introduce the AI-infused Siri, it will expand the feature set and capabilities of Apple’s AirPods Max. The Cupertino giant's flagship over-ear headphones last received an update in September 2024, with a USB-C port and new colors, but no changes to the audio performance.

That will change with iOS 18.4, though, as when Apple ships the software update in April, AirPods Max will get support for lossless and ultra-low latency audio when used with a cable. Yes, note the catch: it won’t be available wirelessly.

While you might be thinking you’re limited to a USB-C to USB-C cable, ie. the one that comes in the box with AirPods Max, Apple is also – finally – bringing back a USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable to let you unlock listening in better quality with more devices. Yes, you'll need to get one of those, but if you wanted to listen to Apple Music's Lossless output on some of the best hi-res audio players it is now an option.

(Image credit: Apple)

Now, Apple Music's Lossless audio on AirPods Max with a cable will be supported up to 24-bit/48 kHz, a healthy improvement over than anything you'll get over Bluetooth. That is also an improvement over AirPods Max with Lightning, as when used with a cable, you could hit 24-bit/48 kHz audio, but it went through some additional processing.

It’s worth noting, though, that this is below Apple Music's maximum Hi-Res Lossless output – that is, 24-bit/192kHz – so you’d need one of the best headphone DACs to unlock the streaming service's full potential.

Even so, this should improve the listening experience, and lossless audio here will also be compatible with ‘Personalized Spatial Audio’ to improve immersion, and dynamic head-tracking will still be enabled here. Apple also notes that this makes the AirPods Max the first headphones to let you create, mix, and listen in the spatial audio standard with head-tracking as well.

If you’re after the lowest latency possible, maybe for the first listen of a new album or to give you a leg up when playing a AAA title like Resident Evil 3 or Assassin's Creed Shadows, plugging in via the cable is likely worth it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple says the ultra-low-latency experience with AirPods Max is on par with the speakers built into the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This means that the AirPods Max should offer a meaningful improvement in lowering lag, making them a better fit for gaming or even live streaming your playing.

Two features arriving in the form of a free update is excellent news, but Apple also releasing a USB-C to 3.5 mm audio cable is fantastic news. It was a weird omission not to offer this alongside the original launch of AirPods Max with USB-C, and it is a very welcome addition to Apple’s cable lineup.

(Image credit: Apple)

The cable is up for order now at $39.99 / £39 / AU$65 in one size – 1.2 meters – and only comes in the color white. I do hope Apple might eventually drop it in color-matched options to the AirPods Max with USB-C – purple, blue, orange, Midnight, or Starlight – though.

We also know that iOS 18.4 – as well as iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4 – will arrive in April of 2024, and you’ll need to install that on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to get your AirPods Max with USB-C to be updated. In fact, just a few weeks back, Apple finally shed some light on how to update your AirPods.

There is also no change to pricing for AirPods Max with USB-C, in any color these over-ear cans are $549 / £499 / AU$899. Though right now, in the United States, on Amazon, they are just $479.99.

Much like Adaptive Audio or the hearing health features arriving for AirPods Pro, Apple continues to have an excellent pattern here – and that’s offering up new features months down the line as a free upgrade for its AirPods customers.

It stretches the value significantly, especially for a product like AirPods Max, which doesn’t get as frequently refreshed as AirPods Pro or AirPods – it’s nice to see feature drops like this arrive.

Let’s hope there will be more in store at Apple’s WWDC 2025, which should take place in just a few short months in June of 2025 if that tradition continues.