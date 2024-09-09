Apple has kind of updated the AirPods Max… but don't get too excited

New AirPods Max 2 were heavily rumored for Apple's iPhone 16 event – but it turns out we'll have to make do with some quality-of-life updates to the existing AirPods Max instead.

Perhaps the audio industry’s worst-kept secret, major updates to Apple’s AirPods line were heavily touted earlier this year and, true to form, Apple announced the new AirPods 4 and some decent updates to the AirPods Pro 2. But as the oldest headphones in Apple’s stable – they were released back in 2020 – the AirPods Max were the most in need of an upgrade.

However, if you were expecting a tranche of new features, you should temper your expectations – the updates we’ve seen to the AirPods Max are modest to say the least, making just a couple of minor changes to bring them more in line with their stablemates.

So, if like us, you were waiting with bated breath for a significant upgrade to Apple’s premium over-ear cans, you might have to wait a little longer.

Given this is the first update the AirPods Max have received in four years, there have been many rumors on the kinds of features expected from this new version. But as mentioned above, Apple has only introduced scant upgrades.

In a change that everyone knew would be coming, that Lightning port is gone, replaced with the more universal USB-C. Given this has been mandated by EU regulators, this was entirely inevitable but still it’s a welcome upgrade. The AirPods Max were the last Apple device to still be using Lightning, so it will be nice to finally ditch the separate cables and be able to charge your laptop, phone or headphones all with the same charging cord.

In terms of the design, the AirPods Max have only had a purely cosmetic refresh, with a whole new swathe of colorways coming to the market. The new shades available are Midnight, Orange, Starlight, Blue and, our personal favorite, Purple. Looks like we’re finally getting that purple colorway Apple originally planned for the AirPods.

But, unfortunately, that’s it. While we would argue this is a real missed opportunity for Apple to justify the AirPods Max’s premium price point – with new features like lossless audio, weatherproofing and the new AirPods 4 Conversation Awareness feeling like particular oversight – it seems like we’ll have to just wait a while longer for the AirPods Max 2.

