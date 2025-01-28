Apple finally gives instructions on how to update AirPods… sort of
Apple finally explains the mysterious AirPods update process
- There's a new Apple Support doc about AirPods updates
- Spoiler: You're doing it correctly already
- If things go wrong, try, try again
Apple's AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max aren't like other Apple products: where iPhones, iPads and Macs update their software through a visible and straightforward process, Apple's headphones are more mysterious. Or at least, they were until now.
At long last, Apple has clarified what you need to do to update the best AirPods of all kinds. And it's simple: just wait for a full moon, turn out your pockets three times, and dance the dance of the AirPods update. If you've been good then the AirPods gods will smile upon you and bless your buds.
Well, not quite. But even with the clarification it's still a bit opaque.
How to update the software in AirPods, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max
Apple has updated its AirPods firmware support page (via The Verg) to explain exactly how to perform an AirPods or AirPods Max firmware update. And the steps are:
- You need to be in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad or Mac, and that device needs to be connected to Wi-Fi.
- For earbuds: put them into the charging case and close the lid. Plug the charging case into a USB charger or port.
- For AirPods Max: plug the charging cable into the right earphone and connect the other end to a into a USB charger or port.
- Wait 30 minutes.
- Reconnect your earbuds or headphones to your iPhone, iPad or Mac.
I'm being a bit snarky but there is some new information here: I was aware of all the steps but I didn't know it could take up to 30 minutes for the update to complete, which perhaps explains why I've been annoyed by firmware updates I knew were available but that didn't install when I wanted them to.
While the new information is handy, it'd be nice if there were a notification to let you know your update was complete; at the moment you still need to go into Bluetooth settings and check the firmware version manually to see if it's been updated. Maybe Apple will add a notification in a future iOS update.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
