A cheap buy solved my AirPods Pro 2 issues and gave them fresh life
Here's a tip for you
I still recommend AirPods Pro 2 as a great buy today – especially when they're getting more new features every year, including two useful new ones when iOS 26 launches later this year – so it's easy to forget that they're coming up on three years old.
If you've had yours for a few years and you use them every day, you might have had a feeling the same as I did after using mine for a little over two years – that sometimes you were struggling to get a totally satisfying fit, and maybe even that the noise cancellation wasn't quite what it used to be.
Turned out, these problems stemmed from the same source and had an easy fix: new in-ear tips.
After being flexed in and out of my ear thousands of times, the silicone tips had lost their integrity – in fact, one of them had developed a tiny tear that was barely visible in normal use.
This meant that they weren't holding their shape as stiffly in the ear, so I wasn't as satisfied with the comfort and how well they were holding, but it also must have affected the noise-blocking seal they're supposed to form.
I decided I was going to try replacing them, and this is when I realized that one had a tear – because the ear tip fully tore apart in my fingers instead of coming away from the earbud has intended, which has never happened to be with AirPods eartips before (I've removed them for cleaning, and I had the previous model for years).
A replacement pack of official in-ear tips is £12 for all four sizes, or you can pay £9 for two sets of one particular size. The math isn't really mathing for those prices, but whatever – I think it's still well worth paying for the official ones, because it was an instant change.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
2-pack of tips in one size:
- 2x AirPods Pro 2 replacement tips in one size: $9.99 at Apple US
- 2x AirPods Pro 2 replacement tips in one size: £9 at Apple UK
- 2x AirPods Pro 2 replacement tips in one size: AU$15 at Apple Aus
4-pack of tips in all sizes:
- 4x AirPods Pro 2 replacements tips all sizes: $12.99 at Apple US
- 4x AirPods Pro 2 replacements tips all sizes: £12 at Apple UK
- 4x AirPods Pro 2 replacements tips all sizes: $19 at Apple Aus
It's not like the difference after adding the new ear tips was night and day, but there was a noticeable difference – it suddenly felt like my AirPods Pro 2 were 'right' again.
Noise cancellation was as good I'd ever remembered, and I found they once I had them in my ear, I didn't need to fiddle with them any more – it had got to the point where I was getting very meticulous when putting them on, and I was doing a lot of adjusting.
They didn't look like there was anything wrong, and unlike foam in-ear tips, there's no reason to replace silicone ones for hygiene reasons as long as you're cleaning them fairly regularly – we have a guide on how to clean AirPods for tips on that – so it took a long time to occur to me that the tips might be the problem.
As much as I think $9.99 is pretty high for a few in-ear tips – "I mean, it's four pieces of silicone, Tim. What could it cost? 10 dollars?" – I'm actually fine with the cost having done it. It completely fixed the feeling that my AirPods Pro 2 were slipping in quality, and I've got a spare for if it happens again.
Although I'll probably have to hope that the tips still work with the AirPods Pro 3, because odds are I'll have moved on my the time I need a replacement again…
You might also like…
- AirPods 4 review: they're good, but you can do better for the price
- Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation review: the best open-ear buds for iPhone
- My AirPods Max broke so I switched to headphones that are half the price – and actually, I wouldn’t go back
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Entertainment, meaning he's in charge of persuading our team of writers and reviewers to watch the latest TV shows and movies on gorgeous TVs and listen to fantastic speakers and headphones. It's a tough task, as you can imagine. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.