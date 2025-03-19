What is Sora? Everything we know about OpenAI's AI video generator

Sora is OpenAI’s latest AI model designed to generate high-fidelity videos from text descriptions, bringing AI-powered content creation to new heights.

Unlike traditional video generation tools, Sora can produce complex, dynamic scenes with realistic motion, detailed environments, and consistent characters.

This innovation is particularly significant for filmmakers, marketers, and digital creators looking for a fast, AI-assisted way to produce compelling visuals.

As AI-generated media continues to evolve, Sora represents a major step towards accessible, high-quality video synthesis, albeit with some drawbacks.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

Try out Sora

The best AI tools – ChatGPT, DeepL, Midjourney, and more

What is Sora?

Sora is an advanced AI model developed by OpenAI that transforms text descriptions into high-quality video clips, building on OpenAI’s expertise in generative AI and expanding beyond static image generation – such as DALL·E – into dynamic video creation.

The model is capable of generating realistic and imaginative video sequences up to 20 seconds long, maintaining coherence in movement, lighting, and physics, and can handle intricate prompts, simulating real-world physics and detailed interactions between characters and objects.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sora is particularly aimed at content creators, advertisers, and filmmakers, offering a tool to rapidly generate visuals without the need for extensive production resources.

While still in its early stages, OpenAI is refining the model to improve realism, scene consistency, and overall usability.

(Image credit: Future)

What can you use Sora for?

Sora is designed for generating AI-powered video content. Digital marketers can use it to create short promotional videos or product animations, while filmmakers and designers can rapidly prototype scenes before full production.

The model also benefits social media creators looking to develop eye-catching content quickly and with minimal resources.

Educational institutions and businesses can leverage Sora for training materials, explainer videos, and visual storytelling.

What can’t you use Sora for?

Despite its capabilities, Sora isn’t a full-fledged video editing tool or a replacement for professional filming.

It struggles with highly complex multi-scene narratives, long-form content, and precise frame-by-frame editing, which are all cornerstones of traditionally made video content.

The model also has limitations in generating photorealistic human faces consistently, which can result in uncanny visuals, and it isn’t suited for live-action replication or high-budget cinematic production, as AI-generated videos still require refinement in realism, motion coherence, and physics accuracy.

Getting started with Sora - YouTube Watch On

How much does Sora cost?

​Sora is integrated into OpenAI's ChatGPT subscription plans, offering users access to AI-driven video generation capabilities.

The ChatGPT Plus plan, priced at $20 per month, includes up to 50 priority videos (1,000 credits) with resolutions up to 720p and durations of up to 5 seconds.

For more extensive usage, the ChatGPT Pro plan is available at $200 per month, providing up to 500 priority videos (10,000 credits) and unlimited relaxed videos.

Pro subscribers can generate videos up to 1080p resolution, with lengths of up to 20 seconds, and can process up to five concurrent generations. Additionally, Pro users have the benefit of downloading videos without watermarks.

Where can you use Sora?

Sora is accessible through OpenAI's platform and is integrated into ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscriptions. Users can access Sora via web browsers, enabling them to generate videos without the need for additional software installations.

(Image credit: Future)

Is Sora any good?

Sora has garnered attention for its ability to generate videos from text prompts, offering a glimpse into the future of AI-assisted content creation.

However, early users indicate that while the technology is promising, it faces challenges, including issues such as unnatural human movements and visual inconsistencies, suggesting that Sora is not yet ready for reliable commercial or entertainment use.

Despite these limitations, Sora performs comparably or better than other AI video generators like Runway AI, indicating its potential as the tech matures.

Use Sora if

- Sora is a great tool if you need AI-generated videos for creative projects, marketing campaigns, or social media content. Its ability to quickly generate dynamic, high-quality visuals makes it a powerful asset for digital content creators looking to streamline production.

- It is also useful for filmmakers and designers who want to prototype scenes or experiment with AI-assisted storytelling without investing in expensive production tools.

- Additionally, businesses and educators can benefit from Sora when creating engaging explainer videos, training materials, or promotional content.

Don’t use Sora if

- Sora may not be the right tool if you require professional-grade cinematic content with precise frame control. While it produces visually impressive results, AI-generated videos still have limitations in realism, physics accuracy, and fine-tuned editing, making them unsuitable for high-budget film production.

- It is also not ideal for long-form, multi-scene storytelling. Sora is currently designed to generate short clips rather than feature-length content, so if you need extended narratives, traditional video production methods remain the better option.

Also consider

If you’re looking for alternatives to Sora, Runway Gen-2 is a strong contender. It offers AI-powered video generation with creative control, making it ideal for short-form content creation.

Another option is Pika Labs, which specialises in generating stylised, animated videos from text prompts and is well-suited for social media creators and artists who want to experiment with AI-assisted storytelling.

For those interested in transforming still images into dynamic visuals, Kaiber AI provides an AI-powered animation platform, letting users breathe life into static artwork, making it a useful tool for digital creators and musicians producing visual content.