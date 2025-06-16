Wireless chargers make a super convenient accessory for any Apple gadget fans who want to keep their desktop looking tidy, especially when charging multiple devices at the same time. However, you may find that the same wireless charger that’s keeping your surfaces clutter-free quickly becomes an eyesore all of its own. Let me explain.

Two key considerations when shopping for a wireless charger tend to be charging speeds, naturally, and aesthetics, because it’s something we’ll likely be looking at every day. However, not long into my stint testing almost thirty of them, I learned that it doesn’t matter how much you may like the design of a wireless charger if the finish means it’ll look filthy fast and, worse still, if the materials are difficult to clean.

If you’re looking for a wireless charging station, for example, then it’s pretty likely it’ll be spending its life on your nightstand or your desk, so it’ll inevitably pick up dust day-to-day. That in itself isn’t a revelation, of course, but it turns out that some silicone areas can hold onto dust longer than Taylor Swift holds onto a grudge.

Now, I’m not entirely against silicone; it certainly has its uses, particularly when used over Qi and Qi2 charging pads to help keep devices in place as they charge. However, the way it’s used and the finish it has make all the difference when it comes to keeping a wireless charger dust-free.

(Image credit: Future)

For example, non-slip rings, like those pictured above, prove a nightmare for dusting, as lint loves to cling to the rougher finish and raised edges. Whereas the super-soft surfaces of the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station 3-in-1 Foldable Pad didn’t pose a problem – though the pesky ridges on the silicone straps were another matter.

Even some of the best wireless chargers, like the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station 3-in-1 Stand , can make things a little trickier than they need to be by sticking a silicone area in the middle of an otherwise wipeable surface. Instead, I much prefer when a design includes a recess to help keep wireless earbuds in place as they charge. The ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set (HaloLock) is a prime example of this.



Another example of a satisfyingly silicon-free wireless charger is the UGreen 2-in-1 Qi2 Magnetic Foldable Fast Charging Station . Unfortunately, though, the surface of the Qi2 charging pad falls victim to my second-biggest bugbear – fingerprints.

(Image credit: Future)

I wish I could give you a straightforward answer on what material to avoid if smudges and fingerprints are going to get on your nerves, but I’m yet to find a definitive answer. You may assume that any matte black plastic is bound to show up fingerprints; some types certainly do, to the point that they never fully wipe clean again, but some eternally appear free of ever having been handled.