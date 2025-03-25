How to watch Alone Australia season 3 online – stream the survival show from anywhere

Lutruwita/Tasmania is chilly at the best of times, but when winter bites the conditions are hostile. In Alone Australia season 3, 10 survivalists – for the first time, an even split of men and women – battle not only the elements and the wilds of the West Coast Ranges, but starvation, sickness and total isolation in what we're told is a record-breaking series.

You can watch Alone Australia season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: 7.30pm AEDT each Wed from Mar 26 (AU) Watch free: SBS on Demand (Australia) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

After Gina Chick made it to 67 days to beat Mike Atkinson to the $250,000 prize, Krzysztof Wojtkowski survived for 64 days – one more than Suzan Muir, seven more than Andreas Lundin, and 11 more than Tamika Simpson – to edge the most closely contested season yet. Season 3 has big boots to fill, and from the sound of things, it's not going to disappoint.

Moreso even than grit, ingenuity will be of paramount importance in the freezing conditions, and the word is that season 3's contestants have a lot of knowlege to impart regarding shelter builds and bushcraft.

Read on as we explain how to watch Alone Australia season 3 from anywhere.

Watch Alone Australia season 3 streams for free

Fans of the franchise in Australia can watch Alone Australia season 3 FREE on SBS and via the SBS on Demand streaming service. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 7.30pm AEDT, starting with a double-header on March 26.

Abroad? Grab a VPN and watch your usual free stream from anywhere.

How to watch Alone Australia season 3 in the US

History Channel is home to Alone Australia in the US, though at the time of publication there's been no word on when season 3 will arrive.

You can stream History Channel via Philo (from $28 per month) or the Sling TV Orange plan, which costs $45.99 a month with your first month half price.

Aussie traveling in the US? Use a VPN to watch Alone Australia season 3 on SBS on Demand.

How to watch Alone Australia season 3 in Canada

Canadians can watch Alone Australia on Paramount Plus, though at the time of writing the plans for season 3 are still under wraps.

Prices start at CA$6.99, but new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE trial.

Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Alone Australia season 3 in Australia

As mentioned above, Alone Australia season 3 is available to watch for FREE on SBS in Australia. There are 12 episodes in total.

That means viewers can watch all of the drama unfold FREE via the SBS on Demand streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Going to be outside Oz during Alone Australia season 3? Simply download a VPN to access your SBS on Demand account from overseas, without being blocked.

Can you watch Alone Australia season 3 in the UK? Alone Australia doesn't have a home in the UK. If you're an Australian traveling across the pond, however, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Alone Australia season 3 trailer

Alone Australia Season 3 | Official Trailer | Premieres March 26 | SBS & SBS On Demand - YouTube Watch On

Alone Australia season 3 cast

Ben, 38, English teacher, SA | shovel, sleeping bag (synthetic), fishing gear

Ceilidh, 34, disability services officer, QLD | saw, sleeping bag (down), knife

Corinne, 38, food safety consultant, TAS | tarp, shovel, sleeping bag (synthetic)

Eva, 31, rewilding facilitator, NSW | pot, saw, sleeping bag (synthetic)

Karla, 35, expedition leader, QLD | sleeping bag (down), ferro rod, multi-tool

Matt, 31, indigenous youth worker, WA | axe, ferro rod, fishing gear

Muzza, 63, bushman, VIC | multi-tool, ferro rod, salt block

Shay, 30, professional trapper, NZ | paracord, pot, fishing gear

Tom, 33, ecologist, NSW | paracord, shovel, fishing gear

Yonke, 52, farmer & permaculturalist, VIC | knife, saw, sleeping bag (down)

Alone Australia season 3 gear list

Adze

Axe with mask

Bank line

Bar of soap

Biodegradable tube of toothpaste

Bivi bag

Block of salt

Carabiner

Climbing rope

Comb

Cooking pot

Face washer

Ferro rod set

Fishing line & hooks

Food ration

Foraging bag

Frying pan

Hammock

Hatchet

Hunting knife

LED flashlight

Machete

Multi-tool

Paracord

Pocket knife

Roll dental floss

Roll of wire

Roll tape

Saw

Scotch eyed auger

Sharpening stone

Sleeping bag

Sleeping bag liner

Small bowl

Small sewing kit

Small shovel

Small towel

Spoon

Tarp

Water bottle

