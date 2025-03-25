How to watch Alone Australia season 3 online – stream the survival show from anywhere
Ingenuity is of paramount importance in the depths of a Tasmanian winter
Lutruwita/Tasmania is chilly at the best of times, but when winter bites the conditions are hostile. In Alone Australia season 3, 10 survivalists – for the first time, an even split of men and women – battle not only the elements and the wilds of the West Coast Ranges, but starvation, sickness and total isolation in what we're told is a record-breaking series.
You can watch Alone Australia season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
Time and date: 7.30pm AEDT each Wed from Mar 26 (AU)
Watch free: SBS on Demand (Australia)
After Gina Chick made it to 67 days to beat Mike Atkinson to the $250,000 prize, Krzysztof Wojtkowski survived for 64 days – one more than Suzan Muir, seven more than Andreas Lundin, and 11 more than Tamika Simpson – to edge the most closely contested season yet. Season 3 has big boots to fill, and from the sound of things, it's not going to disappoint.
Moreso even than grit, ingenuity will be of paramount importance in the freezing conditions, and the word is that season 3's contestants have a lot of knowlege to impart regarding shelter builds and bushcraft.
Read on as we explain how to watch Alone Australia season 3 from anywhere.
Watch Alone Australia season 3 streams for free
Fans of the franchise in Australia can watch Alone Australia season 3 FREE on SBS and via the SBS on Demand streaming service. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 7.30pm AEDT, starting with a double-header on March 26.
Abroad? Grab a VPN and watch your usual free stream from anywhere.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch Alone Australia season 3 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch Alone Australia season 3 from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Alone Australia season 3 in the US
History Channel is home to Alone Australia in the US, though at the time of publication there's been no word on when season 3 will arrive.
You can stream History Channel via Philo (from $28 per month) or the Sling TV Orange plan, which costs $45.99 a month with your first month half price.
Aussie traveling in the US? Use a VPN to watch Alone Australia season 3 on SBS on Demand.
How to watch Alone Australia season 3 in Canada
Canadians can watch Alone Australia on Paramount Plus, though at the time of writing the plans for season 3 are still under wraps.
Prices start at CA$6.99, but new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE trial.
Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.
How to watch Alone Australia season 3 in Australia
As mentioned above, Alone Australia season 3 is available to watch for FREE on SBS in Australia. There are 12 episodes in total.
That means viewers can watch all of the drama unfold FREE via the SBS on Demand streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.
Going to be outside Oz during Alone Australia season 3? Simply download a VPN to access your SBS on Demand account from overseas, without being blocked.
Can you watch Alone Australia season 3 in the UK?
Alone Australia doesn't have a home in the UK. If you're an Australian traveling across the pond, however, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.
Alone Australia season 3 trailer
Alone Australia season 3 cast
- Ben, 38, English teacher, SA | shovel, sleeping bag (synthetic), fishing gear
- Ceilidh, 34, disability services officer, QLD | saw, sleeping bag (down), knife
- Corinne, 38, food safety consultant, TAS | tarp, shovel, sleeping bag (synthetic)
- Eva, 31, rewilding facilitator, NSW | pot, saw, sleeping bag (synthetic)
- Karla, 35, expedition leader, QLD | sleeping bag (down), ferro rod, multi-tool
- Matt, 31, indigenous youth worker, WA | axe, ferro rod, fishing gear
- Muzza, 63, bushman, VIC | multi-tool, ferro rod, salt block
- Shay, 30, professional trapper, NZ | paracord, pot, fishing gear
- Tom, 33, ecologist, NSW | paracord, shovel, fishing gear
- Yonke, 52, farmer & permaculturalist, VIC | knife, saw, sleeping bag (down)
Alone Australia season 3 gear list
- Adze
- Axe with mask
- Bank line
- Bar of soap
- Biodegradable tube of toothpaste
- Bivi bag
- Block of salt
- Carabiner
- Climbing rope
- Comb
- Cooking pot
- Face washer
- Ferro rod set
- Fishing line & hooks
- Food ration
- Foraging bag
- Frying pan
- Hammock
- Hatchet
- Hunting knife
- LED flashlight
- Machete
- Multi-tool
- Paracord
- Pocket knife
- Roll dental floss
- Roll of wire
- Roll tape
- Saw
- Scotch eyed auger
- Sharpening stone
- Sleeping bag
- Sleeping bag liner
- Small bowl
- Small sewing kit
- Small shovel
- Small towel
- Spoon
- Tarp
- Water bottle
Can I watch Alone Australia season 3 for free?
Yes. SBS is the home of Alone Australia season 3 Down Under, with episodes available to stream for free on the SBS on Demand platform.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
